Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts discuss scrutiny of their outfits in International Women's Day chat

By Polly Foreman

Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid chat about all things female for International Women's Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts have opened up about the scrutiny over their outfits they've experienced in recent years.

In a conversation for International Women's Day, which takes place on Tuesday March 8, they were discussing what they want to see change for women in the future.

Ashley said that she wants women to be free from discrimination "if they want to express their femininity in a sassy way".

"When we were doing the Pussycat Dolls we got so much scrutiny over our outfits and everything, but Magic Mike is able to go out there and have a bit of fun and thats considered entertainment," she added.

Amanda and Ashley have both faced criticism over their outfits. Picture: Heart

Amanda agreed, saying: "That’s so true, because obviously i get told off for my racy outfits as well."

Responding to her words, Ashley said: "Honey, you’d better show it off... You’re an inspiration, you really are."

Amanda then added: "Being able to wear what we want and do what we want shouldn’t affect our performances."

Amanda revealed she's inspired by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Minogue. Picture: Heart

The pair also discussed the women who inspire them, with Amanda citing the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, and Kylie Minogue.

"I look at all those women who are really smashing it, who don’t care and are still doing it, and are not bowing down to criticism or constraints", she said. "And I think this year is all about not having that bias towards women, I think these women are breaking every barrier."