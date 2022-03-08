Hear Her Voice: Laura Whitmore hosts brand-new podcast celebrating women in music

8 March 2022, 09:12 | Updated: 8 March 2022, 11:04

Laura Whitmore hosts new Global podcast Hear Her Voice
Laura Whitmore hosts new Global podcast Hear Her Voice. Picture: Alamy/Global
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

You can listen to episodes one and two of Hear Her Voice on Global Player now!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hear Her Voice, a brand-new podcast celebrating women in music, has officially launched today on International Women's Day (Tuesday March 8).

Laura Whitmore is the host of the eclectic and extensive six part series, which celebrates the voices, talent and artistry of creative famed females from across the globe.

In the first episode, she's joined by Lliana Bird and Self Esteem, and episode two sees her chat with KT Tunstall and Daisy Buchanan.

Future episodes will see Laura chat to a range of big names in the music industry, including Nicola Roberts, Jamz Supernova, Lauren Mayberry (Chvrches), and Olivia Dean.

Hear Her Voice is a new Global podcast hosted by Laura Whitmore
Hear Her Voice is a new Global podcast hosted by Laura Whitmore. Picture: Global

The episodes will be released weekly, and each will see Laura and her guest candidly discuss such topics as self-expression, sisterhood, love, the female musicians who inspire them.

Resident music expert Laura Snapes, who is the Guardian's deputy music editor, will also be on hand to provide a comprehensive history of the female artists discussed, from Shania Twain to Amy Winehouse and Dusty Springfield.

Hear Her Voice confidently encompasses, explores and celebrates the defiant nature of music and womanhood.

Listen to Hear Her Voice on Global Player.

Trending on Heart

Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid International Women's Day chat

