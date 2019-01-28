Fifty Shades fans believe author's new novel is 'based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle'

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty

Fans have taken to social media to speculate as to whether E.L James' new novel is based on Prince Harry and Meghan.

E.L James has written a new erotic novel and fans have claimed the plot sounds vey similar to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story.

The Mister is tipped to be one of the biggest books published this year, when it launches in April, the same month the Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex are due to welcome their first child.

Publisher Arrow released the books summary describes it as “a rollercoaster ride of danger and desire that leaves the reader breathless to the very last page”, with “utterly believable” characters.

Unlike the Seattle-based Fifty Shades, this new book is set in London's Chelsea and features a posh bachelor called Maxim Trevelyan who meets a mysterious beautiful woman called Alessia Demachi.

.@E_L_James, author of the bestselling Fifty Shades trilogy, returns with a new romance! Pre-order THE MISTER, available this April: https://t.co/owZWlvWlYL pic.twitter.com/uH9gqBtfXj — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) January 24, 2019

James said of her new novel, which is out on April 16: “It’s a Cinderella story for the twenty-first century."

However, fans claim the characters sound vey similar to the royal couple and the evidence is uncanny.

The story features Maxim inheriting his family’s noble title after a tragedy and finding himself in a “role he’s not prepared for and that he struggles to face”, and according to many documentary's Harry has often struggled with the idea of being a royal too.

In the new book, we are told that Maxim allured by the enigmatic Alessia Demachi who isn't from his upper class circles, and the book even claims she has a problematic past.

Arrow said: “His biggest challenge is fighting his desire for an unexpected, enigmatic young woman who’s recently arrived in England, possessing little more than a dangerous and troublesome past.

“Reticent, beautiful, and musically gifted, she’s an alluring mystery, and Maxim’s longing for her deepens into a passion that he’s never experienced and dares not name.”

It's common knowledge that Meghan's background had causes for concern, including the fact she was a divorcee and of American heritage, what's more she was Catholic and had to convert to the Church of England in order to marry Harry.

Much like Prince Harry and Meghan, who are currently residing at Kensington Palace in Chelsea, the book's titular characters also live in the royal borough, with some scenes also set in Cornwall and the Balkans - and we know how much Harry and Meghan love a country escape!