Is Chris Pratt dating Katherine Schwarzenegger and when did the Avengers: Endgame star split from wife Anna Faris?

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged. Picture: Getty

Chris Pratt is engaged to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine - here's everything you need to know about their relationship

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt, 39, announced his split from wife Anna Faris, 42, on August 6 2017 - and he is now engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Here's everything you need to know about their relationship.

When did Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger start dating?

The pair were first spotted together in June 2018, and it was reported by E! News that "talking consistently" for about "two months or so."

An insider said: "[Chris] was taking things slow with Katherine at first, but overall, he is not seeing anybody else and considers what he has with Katherine as exclusive,.

"He's not afraid to show his affection for her in public. Chris is doing things differently by not putting too much pressure on anything, but they are very happy so far."

They were then spotted buying ice cream with Chris' son Jack, and a source told People: “They are spending every day together and Katherine has met Jack several times.

Katherine and Chris are engaged. Picture: Getty

"They seem to be getting more serious. Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality. She’s very, very sweet and maternal and great with his son.”

When did Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger get engaged?

Chris and Katherine announced their engagement on January 14 2019.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of Katherine sporting a large engagement ring, he wrote: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

What did Anna Faris say about Chris Pratt's engagement?

Anna Faris was quick to offer her congratulations to the pair, writing: "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!" on the comments.

When did Anna Faris and Chris Pratt split and how did they announce it?

Anna and Chris announced their split on their respective social media accounts, writing: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. ... Posted by Chris Pratt on Sunday, 6 August 2017

"We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris".