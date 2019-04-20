Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of three children on Maldives trip

Holly Willoughby and her children have been taking a sun-soaked break in the Maldives. Picture: Instagram

The TV presenter posts a snap of the family's sun-soaked Easter break as she reminisces about her "perfect holiday"

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare picture of her three children enjoying a beautiful sunset in the Maldives on their recent family holiday.

The TV superstar, 38, gave fans a glimpse of her Easter break with adorable kids Belle, eight, Harry, nine and Chester, four, in the Indian Ocean with the dreamy snap on Instagram.

The sweet photo, which shows her only daughter pointing at the dusky pink sky, was taken at the exclusive Laamu Atoll resort.

The mum-of-three captioned it: "Heavens above..."

This Morning’s Holly is currently taking a well-earned break from her early morning duties at ITV, and has been documenting the idyllic trip on social media.

She previously posted a photo of Belle looking at a rainbow on the beach as she celebrated her eighth birthday.

Holly wrote: “And then like that she was 8.... happy birthday beautiful Belle... keep following that rainbow... love you so so much xxx”

The TV presenter also shared a snap of herself taking in the sea view from a wooden deck, but revealed to her 5.4 million followers that she was in fact back home already.

Next to the throwback picture, Holly wrote: “Hard to say goodbye to this... @sixsenseslaamu I unpacked my bag and my mind... home now with beautiful memories of our time at what is such a special place... thank you @sororeslondon for all your help in creating the perfect holiday.”

But Holly's most recent Instagram update shows the telly star bumping into Davina McCall, 50, during the family trip.

After taking a surf lesson together, the TV duo both took to social media to share the "surprise" moment.

Holly posted: "And look who I bump into... such a surprise to get to spend some real time with @davinamccall ...

"you are a total dream boat my kids adore you and seeing our two Chester’s together was just AMAZING!... thank you for taking me surfing... love ya!"

Davina replied: "Bumped into lovely @hollywilloughby while we were away... always loved you holly ..."but really feel like I know you even better now💖 my kids are still raving about yours 🥰 same again next year 😎🏄‍♀️🏄‍♀️🏄‍♀️🏄‍♀️🏄‍♀️🏄‍♀️🏄‍♀️ ps caption for second photo... not sure if I’m surfing or twerking."