When is the Avril Lavigne UK tour, what cities is it in, and how can I get tickets?

15 October 2019, 13:08

Avril Lavigne is going on tour!
Avril Lavigne is going on tour! Picture: Getty

Avril Lavigne has announced two UK locations and dates for her tour in 2020 - here's how you can buy tickets

Avril Lavigne has just announced her first tour in five years - and she'll be playing two UK dates and venues.

The Sk8r Boi hitmaker took some time out of work because she suffers from Lyme Disease - and £2 from each ticket sold on the upcoming tour will go to The Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with the condition.

The Head Above Water tour will take place in spring next year. Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Avril Lavigne tour coming to the UK and what cities will she play?

Avril Lavigne will do two UK dates in April 2020. She will play in London at O2 Academy, Brixton, on 1 April, and in Manchester at O2 Apollo.

See below for the full list of worldwide dates:

March 2020

16 Milan, Italy Fabrique
18 Brussels, Belgium Forest National
19 Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle Offenbach
20 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live
22 Vienna, Austria Gasometer
23 Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus
26 Paris, France L’Olympia
28 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle
29 Cologne, Germany Palladium
30 Munich, Germany Zenith

Avril Lavigne is coming to the UK next year
Avril Lavigne is coming to the UK next year. Picture: Live Nation

April 2020

1 London, UK O2 Brixton Academy
2 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

When do Avril Lavigne tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Avril Lavigne "Head Above Water" tour will go on-sale to the general public on Friday 18th October 2019 at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk/.

Is there an Avril Lavigne tour presale?

There is! Fans can get presale tickets on October 16, and can sign up on the website.

What has Avril Lavigne said about the tour?

She said in a press release: ‘We had the most amazing time performing on the US Head Above Water Tour!! I can’t believe how quickly it went by. Seeing all your faces each night and feeling your energy was exactly what I needed. I truly missed being up on stage, singing with you and this has brought me so much happiness which is why I’m even more excited to announce that I’ll be taking the Head Above Water Tour worldwide next year with dates in Europe, Japan, China and Southeast Asia!”

More Music

See more More Music

Rumour has it Adele will be releasing new music in a matter of days.

Adele fans go wild over rumours she's releasing new music next week
Ed's raking in the dough

Ed Sheeran paid himself £47k a DAY last year, a whopping £17.1 million in total
The boys are back for a two venue tour

Westlife 2020 tour: Where to buy pre-sale tickets for London Wembley and Cork shows
Westlife are back with a gig at Wembley

Westlife send fans wild as they announce one-off Wembley Stadium concert
Here's how to get tickets to McFly's comeback gig

McFly at London's O2: Here's how to get tickets to the band's comeback gig

Events

Trending on Heart

The Circle concludes this Friday - who will be crowned the winner?

Who is favourite to win The Circle 2019 and what is the cash prize?

TV & Movies

Lady and The Tramp, the remake, will be available from Disney+ next month

Disney just released a new trailer for their remake of Lady and The Tramp, and it includes the famous spaghetti scene

TV & Movies

Fans delighted as Jennifer Aniston shared the sweet selfie

Jennifer Aniston sparks Friends reunion rumours as she posts selfie with the entire cast

TV & Movies

Puerto Vallarta is the holiday destination you need to check out

Puerto Vallarta: Mexico’s vibrant beach city you shouldn’t overlook

Travel

The costumes have been deemed inappropriate

Shoppers slam Fashion Nova's 'sexy' and 'inappropriate' Toy Story costumes for Halloween

Fashion

The Dream Cruise will hold the longest roller coaster at sea

World's longest rollercoaster at sea set to open in new cruise ship

Lifestyle