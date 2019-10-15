When is the Avril Lavigne UK tour, what cities is it in, and how can I get tickets?

Avril Lavigne is going on tour! Picture: Getty

Avril Lavigne has announced two UK locations and dates for her tour in 2020 - here's how you can buy tickets

Avril Lavigne has just announced her first tour in five years - and she'll be playing two UK dates and venues.

The Sk8r Boi hitmaker took some time out of work because she suffers from Lyme Disease - and £2 from each ticket sold on the upcoming tour will go to The Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with the condition.

The Head Above Water tour will take place in spring next year. Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Avril Lavigne tour coming to the UK and what cities will she play?

Avril Lavigne will do two UK dates in April 2020. She will play in London at O2 Academy, Brixton, on 1 April, and in Manchester at O2 Apollo.

See below for the full list of worldwide dates:

March 2020

16 Milan, Italy Fabrique

18 Brussels, Belgium Forest National

19 Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle Offenbach

20 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

22 Vienna, Austria Gasometer

23 Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus

26 Paris, France L’Olympia

28 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle

29 Cologne, Germany Palladium

30 Munich, Germany Zenith

Avril Lavigne is coming to the UK next year. Picture: Live Nation

April 2020

1 London, UK O2 Brixton Academy

2 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

When do Avril Lavigne tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Avril Lavigne "Head Above Water" tour will go on-sale to the general public on Friday 18th October 2019 at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk/.

Is there an Avril Lavigne tour presale?

There is! Fans can get presale tickets on October 16, and can sign up on the website.

What has Avril Lavigne said about the tour?

She said in a press release: ‘We had the most amazing time performing on the US Head Above Water Tour!! I can’t believe how quickly it went by. Seeing all your faces each night and feeling your energy was exactly what I needed. I truly missed being up on stage, singing with you and this has brought me so much happiness which is why I’m even more excited to announce that I’ll be taking the Head Above Water Tour worldwide next year with dates in Europe, Japan, China and Southeast Asia!”