Ed Sheeran exhibition shows rise from busker to superstar in never-before-seen photos

An exhibition on Ed Sheeran's life is opening. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

Ed Sheeran's dad John has said the new exhibition reflects his son's "deep affection" for Suffolk.

Ed Sheeran’s dad has documented his son’s incredible rise to fame with a new exhibition.

Never-before-seen photographs, artwork and personal items owned by the star will go on display next Tuesday in his home county of Suffolk.

The incredible display will feature elements of his journey from a red-haired toddler to worldwide star and will coincide with four homecoming concerts in Ipswich.

Photos include one of a 15-year-old Ed at a music festival in a small village near Framlingham, while another sees him sitting on a sofa in his dressing room while on a European tour in 2012.

Proud dad John Sheeran has said: "Edward's homecoming gigs in Ipswich provide a fitting climax to his mammoth world tour.

Read More: Ed Sheeran Heinz tattoo ketchup to be auctioned at Christie's

"The choice of Ipswich shows just how important his Suffolk roots are to him. Ed has a deep affection for the landscape and its people.

"This exhibition reflects that - its title is Made in Suffolk, which he was."

Tickets to the exhibition are free and can be booked via made-in-suffolk.co.uk.

Ed has become one of the UK’s biggest music stars and has a massive five BRIT Awards, four Grammys and two MTV VMAs.

Read More: GMB viewers shocked as 'unrecognisable' Tulisa Contostavlos discusses her new single

He shot to fame when first single ‘The A Team’ hit the charts in 2011 and his debut album Plus (+) quickly followed.

Since then, his huge following has grown and his follow up Multiply (x) in 2014 went straight to number one with tracks such as Sing, Thinking Out Loud and Photograph.

After some time out to travel around the world, his third album Divide (÷) was launched in 2017 as he released tracks Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You at the same time.

His most recent music is in the form of collaborative album “No. 6 Collaborations Project” on which he’s dueted with huge stars such as Justin Bieber, Stormzy and DJ Khalid.

And thanks to selling more than 150 million records around the world, the singer-songwriter is now worth a whopping £160 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.