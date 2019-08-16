Fans shocked as 'unrecognisable' Tulisa appears on Good Morning Britain

16 August 2019, 10:56

Tulisa Contostavlos, who is best known for being in band N-Dubz, appeared on GMB earlier today

Tulisa appeared on Good Morning Britain today to promote her new single 'Slippin' - and fans couldn't believe how different she looked.

The former X Factor judge, who rose to fame as the lead singer of N-Dubz, is back on the music scene after a three year hiatus.

Tulisa spoke about her new single on GMB today
Tulisa spoke about her new single on GMB today. Picture: ITV

But some viewers were shocked by her appearance with one writing: "Tulisa looks a lot different doesn't she?!"

Another added: "Tulisa doesn’t look like Tulisa."

However, many viewers jumped in to defend the star, with one writing: "Here we go again... More people forgetting about how kind and loving her personality is, but people are still just judging and criticizing her looks.... What is wrong with people these days?"

Tulisa was Little Mix's mentor when they were X Factor contestants
Tulisa was Little Mix's mentor when they were X Factor contestants. Picture: Getty

Another added: "Tulisa’s fashion is my favourite fashion.".

During her appearance on GMB, Tulisa revealed that she still has a group chat with Little Mix.

She said: "We have a group chat. sometimes we have too many vodkas and it can get quite comical."

Tulisa was Little Mix's mentor when they were contestants on The X Factor in 2011.

And speaking about her bond with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, she added: "It was honestly the best experiences and times in my life, it’s the gift that keeps on giving because it continued. 

"I still get it everywhere I go and it's amazing and continuing. We have a little muffin group chat."

