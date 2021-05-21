Eurovision running order 2021: Here's the full list of finalists

James Newman is representing the UK in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Getty

Eurovision 2021 is almost upon us, with this year's Song Contest being hosted in Rotterdam.

Despite the cancellation of last year's event, the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is going ahead this weekend.

Following the second semi-final yesterday, the contestants taking place in the Grand Final have now been confirmed.

Representing the UK this year is Brit-award-winning, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, James Newman.

James will be performing his track 'Embers' live on Saturday and has written for the likes of Ed Sheeran and other big music industry stars.

READ MORE: Here's how to vote in this year's Eurovision

Ahead of the event, here's the running order for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest...

Eurovision 2021 running order:

Cyprus - Elena Tsagrinou, 'El Diablo'

Albania - Anxhela Peristeri, 'Karma'

Israel - Eden Alene, 'Set Me Free'

Belgium - Hooverphonic, 'The Wrong Place'

Russia - Manizha, 'Russian Woman'

Malta - Destiny, 'Je Me Casse'

Portugal - The Black Mamba, 'Love Is On My Side'

Serbia - Hurricane, 'Loco Loco'

United Kingdom - James Newman, 'Embers'

Greece - Stefania, 'Last Dance'

Switzerland - Gjon’s Tears, 'Tout l’Univers'

Iceland - Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂, '10 Years'

Spain - Blas Cantó, 'Voy A Querdarme'

Moldova - Natalia Gordienko, 'SUGAR'

Germany - Jendrik, 'I Don’t Feel Hate'

Finland - Blind Channel, 'Dark Side'

Bulgaria - Victoria, 'Growing Up is Getting Old'

Lithuania - The Roop, 'Discoteque'

Ukraine - Go_A, 'Shum'

France - Barbara Pravi, 'Voilà'

Azerbaijan - Efendi, 'Mata Hari'

Norway - TIX, 'Fallen Angel'

The Netherlands - Jeangu Macrooy, 'Birth of a New Age'

Italy - Måneskin, 'Zitti E Buoni'

Sweden - Tusse, 'Voices'

San Marino - Senhit (ft. Flo Rida), 'Adrenalina'

Who are the 'Big Five'?

Every year the so-called 'Big Five' have a guaranteed spot in the final, because they are the biggest financial contributors.

They are the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

The hosting nation also goes straight to the final.

Who's favourite to win Eurovision this year?

According to the bookies, the favourite to win Eurovision 2021 is Italy, with odds currently at 5/2.

France is then second favourite at 11/4, and Malta is third favourite at 5/1.

The odds of the UK winning are currently 300/1.

Eurovision 2021 kicks off in Rotterdam on Saturday, May 22. You can watch the live broadcast from 8pm.