Heart Musicals Top 100: Vote for your favourite showstopping musical songs of all time!

2 December 2024, 08:00

Heart Musicals Top 100 countdown
Heart Musicals Top 100 countdown. Picture: Heart/Global

By Tom Eames

This December on Heart Musicals we are counting down the Top 100 greatest showstoppers!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ballads and the belters, the ones you love to sing-along to, and the ones that make you cry!

And we need YOU to get involved.

Just tell us your favourite songs from the musicals, then we'll count them down from 100 to 1 on Saturday, December 28th and Sunday, 29th.

VOTE NOW HERE

Vote now and choose up to 10 of your favourite showstoppers, plus you can also suggest a few of your own too.

Voting closes at 12pm on Friday, December 13th.

From Wicked to Chicago and from Les Miserables to The Lion King, there are so many iconic musical anthems to choose from.

Vote now!

