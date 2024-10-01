Exclusive

Holly Johnson reveals his friendly Freddie Mercury rivalry at height of Frankie fame

1 October 2024, 16:45

Holly Johnson talks to Heart 80s
Holly Johnson talks to Heart 80s. Picture: Heart/Getty

By Tom Eames

Frankie Goes to Hollywood took over the music world when they crash-landed in 1984.

Their blend of high-energy electropop and incredibly catchy choruses (with a dose of naughtiness thrown in) led to their first three singles topping the charts that year - 'Relax', 'Two Tribes' and 'The Power of Love'.

Suddenly, lead singer Holly Johnson and his band were thrust into the spotlight and rubbing shoulders with legendary artists like Queen, Elton John and David Bowie.

Talking exclusively with Heart 80s' Simon Beale, Holly explained how Freddie Mercury wasn't too sure about this new band when they burst onto the scene.

"I was just this lad from Liverpool who'd been signing on Social Security for years and plugging away at different bands and different lineups and a bit of a solo career.

Holly Johnson had a friendly rivalry with Freddie Mercury
Holly Johnson had a friendly rivalry with Freddie Mercury. Picture: Heart/Getty

"And suddenly, 'Relax' is keeping 'Radio Gaga' off the number one spot. I don't think Freddie was best pleased. 'Who are they?' he was heard saying in the offices of EMI. 'No one's ever heard of them'.

"But I did see him in a couple of gay bars. He smiled at me, definitely. There was no hostility, really.

"I was a bit shy because I'd been watching him since 'Seven Seas of Rhye' on Top of the Pops. He just seemed like a big star to me."

Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax (Official Video)

Holly also gave an update on a potential biopic in the works, saying: "It goes quiet and then it pops up again. All I can actually say is they bought an option to make a film based on my book, and they have till next August to make it.

"The clock is ticking, which I remind them of quite frequently. Currently, the script is getting a bit of a polish by another writer, and the director who actually directed the first 'Relax' video is moving to London from LA in October to shove the project along."

Holly Johnson will bring his 40 Years of Welcome to the Pleasuredome tour to the UK next summer. Tickets are available here.

