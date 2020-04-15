One Direction are 'planning secret 10 year reunion', and fans are excited

15 April 2020, 02:35

The band are apparently in talks
The band are apparently in talks. Picture: Getty

The much-loved boyband's fans are in absolute meltdown after the possibility of a 10 year reunion started trending on Twitter.

One Direction will soon be celebrating a decade since they were formed, and the possibility of a new TV show, new musical and even some shows has sent fans crazy.

Rumours have been circulating that the X Factor finalists are working together right now on a number of top secret projects that we aren't meant to know about.

Fans have picked up that July 23rd means the 10th anniversary for the boys and that all of the band's remaining members - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan have re-followed the departed member Zayn Malik on Twitter.

However, Zayn has not followed them back. Interesting.

1D fans were left heartbroken back in 2015 after Zayn quit the band, leaving in the middle of their world tour.

The band then split later that year, and despite them telling fans it wouldn't be permanent, it ended up being that way, although all of the boys have gone on to have incredibly successful solo music careers, with plenty of charting singles and albums between them.

The reunion rumours have caused such a stir that #OneDirectionReunion started trending on Twitter.

However, there are a few flaws to the plan as all of the boys are currently signed to different record labels with their own solo deals, which could make releasing music together as a band difficult due to conflicting agreements.

But all in not lost, as a source close to one of the band members has told Page Six: “There’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles.

"Obviously, at the moment anything they do would have to be done virtually.

“But there’s a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen.”

As well as this, Liam Payne revealed exclusively to The Sun: “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice.

“There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”

