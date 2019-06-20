Pink tour 2019: Tickets, dates and setlist information revealed
20 June 2019, 12:00
The chart-topping superstar is back in the UK for a mammoth stadium tour
After dominating the pop charts for two decades, Pink continues to enjoy success with her seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma.
Announcing the tour in October 2017, the singer has since toured the globe and finally arrives in the United Kingdom this week.
Since then, Pink has released a follow-up album and has added some of her more recent chart hits to the setlist. Here's all you need to know about the show-stopping concerts...
When is Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour coming to the UK?
Pink has arrived in the UK for her long-anticipated Beautiful Trauma Tour - her first UK run since the Truth About Love Tour in 2013.
Tickets are available now with prices range from £50.40 to £151.80 and VIP packages are also available.
Her UK tour will visit:
June 20 - Cardiff, Wales Principality Stadium
June 22 - Glasgow, Hampden Park
June 23 - Glasgow, Hampden Park
June 25 - Liverpool, Anfield
June 29 - London, Wembley Stadium
June 30 - London, Wembley Stadium
What is the setlist for Pink's UK tour?
The setlist for Pink's recent concerts has consisted of the following tracks:
Get the Party Started
Beautiful Trauma
Just Like a Pill
Who Knew
Funhouse
Just Like A Girl (No Doubt cover)
Hustle
Secrets
Try
Just Give Me a Reason
River (Bishop Briggs cover)
Just Like Fire
What About Us
For Now
90 Days
Walk Me Home
I Am Here
F***ing Perfect
Raise Your Glass
Blow Me (One Last Kiss)
Can We Pretend
So What