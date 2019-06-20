Pink tour 2019: Tickets, dates and setlist information revealed

20 June 2019, 12:00

Pink is bringing her Beautiful Trauma to the UK
Pink is bringing her Beautiful Trauma to the UK. Picture: GETTY

The chart-topping superstar is back in the UK for a mammoth stadium tour

After dominating the pop charts for two decades, Pink continues to enjoy success with her seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma.

Announcing the tour in October 2017, the singer has since toured the globe and finally arrives in the United Kingdom this week.

Since then, Pink has released a follow-up album and has added some of her more recent chart hits to the setlist. Here's all you need to know about the show-stopping concerts...

When is Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour coming to the UK?

Pink has arrived in the UK for her long-anticipated Beautiful Trauma Tour - her first UK run since the Truth About Love Tour in 2013.

Tickets are available now with prices range from £50.40 to £151.80 and VIP packages are also available.

Her UK tour will visit:

June 20 - Cardiff, Wales Principality Stadium

June 22 - Glasgow, Hampden Park

June 23 - Glasgow, Hampden Park

June 25 - Liverpool, Anfield

June 29 - London, Wembley Stadium

June 30 - London, Wembley Stadium

Pink performing at the 2019 BRIT Awards
Pink performing at the 2019 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

What is the setlist for Pink's UK tour?

The setlist for Pink's recent concerts has consisted of the following tracks:

Get the Party Started

Beautiful Trauma

Just Like a Pill

Who Knew

Funhouse

Just Like A Girl (No Doubt cover)

Hustle

Secrets

Try

Just Give Me a Reason

River (Bishop Briggs cover)

Just Like Fire

What About Us

For Now

90 Days

Walk Me Home

I Am Here

F***ing Perfect

Raise Your Glass

Blow Me (One Last Kiss)

Can We Pretend

So What

