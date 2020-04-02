Robbie Williams excites fans after revealing there will be a Take That reunion in five years

Take That will re-form in five years, says Robbie. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Take That fans are over the moon that the band will come back together in 2025.

Robbie Williams has promised excited fans that another Take That reunion is definitely happening, but they will have to wait a little while for it.

The hitmaker, 46, revealed in a new interview that the world famous boyband will regroup, but not for another five years.

Robbie revealed: "I’ve just figured out that, and here’s a sombre thought for you all, I’m 46, if I have 30 more good years in the business, I’ve got 12 or 13 projects left.

"Will one of those be Take That? I don’t know... but I will hazard a guess and say ‘yes’.

"But I’ve got so many ideas I want to do and so many things I want to fulfil that I know what I am doing for the next five years, and it doesn’t involve Take That.

"[But] yes, I do want to do another gig with Take That."

Robbie last re-formed with band mates Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Jason Orange back in 2010, where he was on the album Progress and appeared in a number of music videos from the album.

The Angels singer had planned to perform with Take That at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony but had to be away for the birth of his baby.

Robbie joined Take That in 1990 as a 16-year-old, but famously quit the group 1995.

The four remaining members continued the group without him before Jason quit the group two years after Robbie.

It would be 12 years before the band were seen back together and the other four members have continued to tour without Robbie since reforming in 2005.