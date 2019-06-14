Taylor Swift's new album Lover: Release date, collabs and tracklist

14 June 2019, 12:44 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 12:47

Taylor Swift is about to release her seventh studio album entitled Lover
Taylor Swift is about to release her seventh studio album entitled Lover. Picture: Instagram / Taylor Swift

This is NOT a drill. Taylor Swift's seventh studio album 'Lover' has been confirmed.

On 13 June, Taylor Swift revealed that her new album is on its way - and released a brand spanking new song entitled 'You Need to Calm Down' to celebrate.

The exciting news came just a month after her comeback track 'ME!', featuring Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie - and her cats Meredith and Olivia.

In the video, Brendon and Taylor start off having an argument in French, before they both burst into song, stepping into a pastel-coloured dreamworld.

But when is Taylor's full album coming out and what's going to be on it? Here's everything you need to know about TayTay's new music...

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's long-term feud seems to be over

When is Taylor Swift's new album Lover released?

Taylor's new album Lover will be released worldwide on August 23, 2019, via Republic.

The LP is Taylor's seventh studio, following her 2017 album Reputation - which apparently was inspired by Game of Thrones.

What is Taylor's song 'You Need to Calm Down' about?

Since the song's release on 14 June, fans have been speculating about the meaning behind the lyrics.

'You Need to Calm Down' has already become a Pride anthem, supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The song includes lyrics such as: "You are somebody that we don't know / But you're comin' at my friends like a missile / Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD? (You could be GLAAD) / Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages / Makin' that sign must've taken all night"

Some have hypothesised Taylor's new track is trolling Trump, as its release coincides with the POTUS' 73rd birthday.

Will the album feature any new collabs?

While we definitely know Taylor's new album will feature her latest collab with Brendon Urie, it's not yet known whether the album will include vocals from her musician mates.

Her BFF Ed Sheeran is also about to drop a new EP - which, coincidentally, includes a range collaborations - so we're not ruling out another Ed x Taylor tune.

What's the tracklist?

Again, the tracklist for Taylor's upcoming album Lover is still under wraps - but we know it'll feature new songs 'ME!' and 'You Need to Calm Down'.

