Taylor Swift's cats made a cameo in the 'ME!' music video - did you spot them?

Taylor Swift's cats Meredith and Olivia made a cameo in the 'ME!' music video. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Swift dropped her brand new single 'ME!' featuring vocals from Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie. She also released the music video for the song - which was a pastel dream, with power suits, a bit of French and, more importantly, CATS!

Following weeks of teasing and two years since her last music release, Taylor Swift dropped her new single 'ME!' on Friday, 26th April, 2019.

The catchy pop song - which features vocals from Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie - premiered at midnight on various streaming services, along with a colourful music video which was released on YouTube.

As you can imagine, Swifties around the world and losing it over the new track, and have analysed every detail of the pastel-themed video. But did you spot Taylor Swift's cats' cameo?

How many cats does Taylor Swift have and what are their names?

Taylor has two cats in total; their names are Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson.

The cute kitties make regular appearances on Taylor's Instagram feed, but this is the first time they've featured in one of the pop star's music videos.

Swift's family also have cats. Her parents own two Siamese-Tabby mixes, whose names are Indy and Eliehsen.

Apparently her parents' pets hate anyone but Taylor.

What's the meaning behind their names?

As far as pet names go, Meredith and Olivia are pretty solid aliases.

They actually got their names from some of Taylor's favourite TV shows: Meredith Grey is the doctor in Grey's Anatomy, and Olivia Benson is the SVU detective in Law and Order.

When speaking about her choice of names to Rolling Stone, Taylor said: "[Olivia and Meredith are] strong, complex, independent women." Before adding: "That's the theme."

What breed of cats are they?

Olivia Benson is an off-white Scottish Fold - and possibly one of the most stylish kitties around!

When Taylor first got her, she was spotted carrying the kitten around New York with her.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Tay Tay revealed: "The kitten freaks out about being put in the cat carrier. So I was just like, 'OK, all right, we're gonna just do this!"

Meredith Grey is also a beautiful Scottish fold, and is slightly darker in colour. She is referred to as Olivia's "older sister".

What did Meredith and Olivia do in the music video for 'ME!'?

We first catch a glimpse of Meredith and Olivia perching on the sofa, as Brendon and Taylor argue in French.

Brendon then hands Taylor another little kitty, as she sits on a statue of a unicorn head - perhaps a new edition to the family?

You can watch the full music video below.