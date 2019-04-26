Taylor Swift's cats made a cameo in the 'ME!' music video - did you spot them?

26 April 2019, 13:58 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 15:39

Taylor Swift's cats Meredith and Olivia made a cameo in the 'ME!' music video
Taylor Swift's cats Meredith and Olivia made a cameo in the 'ME!' music video. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Swift dropped her brand new single 'ME!' featuring vocals from Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie. She also released the music video for the song - which was a pastel dream, with power suits, a bit of French and, more importantly, CATS!

Following weeks of teasing and two years since her last music release, Taylor Swift dropped her new single 'ME!' on Friday, 26th April, 2019.

The catchy pop song - which features vocals from Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie - premiered at midnight on various streaming services, along with a colourful music video which was released on YouTube.

As you can imagine, Swifties around the world and losing it over the new track, and have analysed every detail of the pastel-themed video. But did you spot Taylor Swift's cats' cameo?

How many cats does Taylor Swift have and what are their names?

Taylor has two cats in total; their names are Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson.

The cute kitties make regular appearances on Taylor's Instagram feed, but this is the first time they've featured in one of the pop star's music videos.

Swift's family also have cats. Her parents own two Siamese-Tabby mixes, whose names are Indy and Eliehsen.

Apparently her parents' pets hate anyone but Taylor.

View this post on Instagram

4.26

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

What's the meaning behind their names?

As far as pet names go, Meredith and Olivia are pretty solid aliases.

They actually got their names from some of Taylor's favourite TV shows: Meredith Grey is the doctor in Grey's Anatomy, and Olivia Benson is the SVU detective in Law and Order.

When speaking about her choice of names to Rolling Stone, Taylor said: "[Olivia and Meredith are] strong, complex, independent women." Before adding: "That's the theme."

View this post on Instagram

She just read all the theories 🙀

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

What breed of cats are they?

Olivia Benson is an off-white Scottish Fold - and possibly one of the most stylish kitties around!

When Taylor first got her, she was spotted carrying the kitten around New York with her.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Tay Tay revealed: "The kitten freaks out about being put in the cat carrier. So I was just like, 'OK, all right, we're gonna just do this!"

Meredith Grey is also a beautiful Scottish fold, and is slightly darker in colour. She is referred to as Olivia's "older sister".

View this post on Instagram

A purrito.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

What did Meredith and Olivia do in the music video for 'ME!'?

We first catch a glimpse of Meredith and Olivia perching on the sofa, as Brendon and Taylor argue in French.

Brendon then hands Taylor another little kitty, as she sits on a statue of a unicorn head - perhaps a new edition to the family?

You can watch the full music video below.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Chloe has finally revealed the face of her daughter's dad

Chloe Sims reveals the identity of her daughter's father for the first time
Dan Osborne was pictured with a friend in LA

Dan Osborne's friend breaks silence on 'affair' rumours after they were pictured together in LA
Stacey Dooley has shared a cosy snap with Kevin Clifton on Instagram stories

Stacey Dooley shares first 'loved-up' Instagram picture with rumoured boyfriend Kevin Clifton
Piers Morgan is currently on an extended Easter break

Why isn't Piers Morgan presenting Good Morning Britain today, who's replacing him and when is he back?

TV & Movies

Rami is an Oscar-winning actor

Who is Rami Malek? New Bond villain and Bohemian Rhapsody actor who's dating co-star Lucy Boynton

Trending on Heart

Joe Dempsie told Heart that the Game of Thrones WhatsApp group is called 'Mates'

Joe Dempsie reveals there's a Game of Thrones cast WhatsApp group... and it has a really weird name

TV & Movies

Artists Perform For Spanish TVE Show

What was Dolores O'Riordan's cause of death? The Cranberries lead singer tragically died aged 46

Music

Snowflake has taken on a whole different meaning...

'Stan' added to the dictionary and 'peak' and 'snowflake' given new meanings in millennial shake-up

Lifestyle

Green is the colour that relaxes us most, according to Dulux

The best bedroom colour to help you sleep has been revealed

Lifestyle

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 13, 2019

What’s Lewis Capaldi’s net worth and how is the Someone You Loved singer related to Peter Capaldi?

Music

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham is embroiled in a row over "pest" birds

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham sent DEAD CROWS after petition for him to be sacked by the BBC

TV & Movies