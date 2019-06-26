Why did Snow Patrol cancel Glastonbury?

Snow Patrol have pulled out of Glastonbury as pianist, guitarist and backing vocalist Johnny McDaid needs immediate surgery. Picture: Getty

The Northern Irish band have pulled out of this year's festival due to guitarist Johnny McDaid needing urgent surgery

Snow Patrol have cancelled their upcoming performance at this weekend's Glastonbury festival.

The Northern Irish band were forced to pull out of the legendary music event as pianist, guitarist and backing vocalist Johnny McDaid needs immediate surgery on his neck.

And he's not the only musician facing health issues, guitarist Nathan Connolly is out of action as he is currently recovering from nerve damage.

Just days before they were set to take to the stage at Worthy Farm, frontman Gary Lightbody shared the news on Facebook and apologised to fans for stepping down at the last minute.

He explained the two band members "are colossal and are irreplaceable", which means cancelling the gig was their only option.

Snow Patrol (Johnny McDaid, Nathan Connolly, Gary Lightbody and Paul Wilson) have pulled out of Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Getty

The rock star wrote: "We are sorry to have to announce the cancellation of more shows.

"Our dear brother, piano and guitar player Johnny McDaid has a serious problem with his neck and after consulting with some top neurosurgeons they are all in agreement that the only course of action is immediate surgery."

Hinting the condition was a potentially serious one, he continued: "We are all of course worried about our brother Johnny.

"[He] has been incredible in the wake of this news and has remained calm at a time when a lot of people might freak out."

"We have hardly ever cancelled shows in 25 years together and we don’t do it lightly. We hope you all understand.". Picture: Getty

Snow Patrol's singer-songwriter went on to describe his "incredible" friend Johnny as "a force of nature" and a "giant light in our lives on stage and off", while asking for fans to understand that "health is the most important thing".

Glastonbury has since taken to Twitter to announce The Charlatans will replace Snow Patrol on The Other Stage this Friday, June 28th at 6.30pm.

The band have also had to pull out of their forthcoming summer shows in Europe, right up to Latitude on July 20th.

But Snow Patrol hope to be back on stage by the time August rolls around and have assured fans they will be able to make their acoustic tour of Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The much-loved group, best known for their 00s hits Chasing Cars and Run, released their latest album Wildness last month.