All the things you CAN'T take into festivals ahead of Glastonbury this weekend

25 June 2019, 12:40

All the things you can't bring to Glastonbury this year. Picture: Getty

Glastonbury kicks off this weekend, and lucky ticket holders look set to be treated to a scorching heatwave after it was originally predicted thunderstorms would take over the festival.

Those of you who have left packing to the last minute (same) may be interested to know that (aside from the obvious illegal items) there are a number of things you aren't allowed to take into the festival.

Glastonbury kicks off tomorrow (26 June)
Glastonbury kicks off tomorrow (26 June). Picture: Getty

Here is a full list of Glastonbury prohibited items:

The official Glastonbury website lists the following things as prohibited from the festival:

"No portable laser equipment or pens are permitted.

"NO animals (except registered guide dogs).

"No sound systems or drums.

"No generators.

"No sky lanterns or kites, unauthorised fireworks, or wax flares.

"No nitrous oxide (laughing gas). As a contraband good, under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 this substance is banned at Glastonbury."

Revellers look set to be treated to a heatwave during the festival
Revellers look set to be treated to a heatwave during the festival. Picture: Getty

What will the weather be like at Glastonbury festival 2019?

This year's festival looks set to be a SCORCHER. See the official weather forecast here.

