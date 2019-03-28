When are the BAFTAs on TV? Here’s how to watch the awards

The BAFTA TV Awards will take place in May. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When are the 2019 BAFTA Television Awards on TV? How can I watch them?

The BAFTA Award nominees have been announced with Killing Eve, Bodyguard and Informer all hoping to win big.

The awards ceremony isn’t one to be missed as television’s most talented gather for the event.

But when is the 2019 BAFTAs and how can you watch them?

When are the 2019 BAFTA Awards?

The 2019 BAFTA Television Awards will be held at the Royal Festive Hall on Sunday, May 12.

Bodyguard has been nominated for Best Drama Series alongside Killing Eve. Picture: BBC

How can I watch the 2019 BAFTA Awards?

The BAFTAs will be aired the night of the ceremony on BBC One.

The show will not be live, but an edited-down version of the ceremony.

Following the show, you’ll be able to stream the show on the BBC iPlayer.

Who has been nominated?

The nominations for the 2019 BAFTAs were released on Thursday, March 28.

Killing Eve, Bodyguard, Save Me and Informer have all been nominated for Best Drama Series while Alex Jennings, Ben Whishaw and Stephen Graham have all been nominated for Supporting Actor.

See the full list of nominees here.