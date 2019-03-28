Who’s nominated for a TV Bafta in 2019? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal are among the favourites to win

The 2019 BAFTAs nominations have been announced. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The 2019 BAFTA Television Award nominations have been released, with Killing Eve marked as a favourite.

The 2019 BAFTA Awards will return on May 12 as Killing Eve, Bodyguard and Informer battle it out for Best Drama Series.

The nominations for the prestigious awards have been revealed, from Must-See Moment, to Lead Actor and Lead Actress.

Find the full list of 2019 BAFTA nominees below:

Who is nominated for a BAFTA?

Must-See Moment

Coronation Street: For Gail’s monologue following raw suicide of Aidan Connor

Peter Kay’s Car Share: Finale scene

Killing Eve: Eve stabs Villanelle

Queer Eye: The Fab Five complete Tom’s transformation

The Bodyguard: Bomb goes off during Julia’s speech

Killing Eve has been nominated for many awards. Picture: BBC

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Big Nartsie Show

The Last Leg

A League Of Their Own

Would I Lie To You?

Current Affairs

Football’s Wall Of Silence

Iran Unveiled: Taking On The Ayatollahs

Massacre At Ballymurphy

Myanmar’s Killing Fields

Drama Series

Bodyguard

Informer

Killing Eve

Save Me

Entertainment Performance

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

David Mitchell for Would I Lie To You?

Lee Mack for Would I Lie To You?

Rachel Parris for The Mash Report

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Factual Series

24 Hours In A&E

Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution

Louis Theroux’s Altered States

Prison

Features

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip

The Great British Bake Off

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Who Do You Think You Are?

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper in This Country

Jessica Hynes in There She Goes

Julia Davis in Sally4Ever

Lesley Manville in Mum

International

54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis

The Handmaid’s Tale

Reporting Trump’s First Year: The Fourth Estate

Succession

Leading Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch in Patrick Melrose

Chance Perdomo in Killed By My Debt

Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal

Lucian Msamati in Kiri

Bodyguard has also been nominated for Best Drama. Picture: BBC

Leading Actress

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve

Keeley Hawes in Bodyguard

Ruth Wilson in Mrs Wilson

Sandra Oh in Killing Eve

Supporting Actor

Alex Jennings in Unforgotten

Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal

Kim Bodnia in Killing Eve

Stephen Graham in Save Me

Supporting Actress

Billie Piper in Collateral

Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve

Keeley Hates in Mrs Wilson

Monica Dolan in A Very English Scandal

Live Event

Open Heart Surgery

Royal British Legion Festival

The Royal Wedding

Stand Up To Cancer

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Alex MacQueen in Sally4Ever

Jamie Demetriou in Stath Lets Flats

Peter Mullan in Mum

Steve Pemberton in Inside No.9

Mini-series

A Very English Scandal

Kiri

Mrs Wilson

Patrick Melrose

News Coverage

Bullying and Harassment In The House Of Commons

Cambridge Analytica Uncovered

Good Morning Britain: On A Knife Edge

Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive

Reality & Constructed Factual

Dragon’s Den

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds

The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night

Scripted Comedy

Derry Girls

Mum

Sally4Ever

Stath Lets Flats

Short Form Programme

Bovril Pam (Snathes From Women’s Lives)

The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerduck

Missed Call

Wonderdate

Single Documentary

Driven: The Billy Monger Story

Gun No. 6

My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me

School For Stammerers

Single Drama

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Care

Killed By My Debt

Through The Gates (On The Edge)

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Specialist Factual

Bros: After The Screaming Stops

Grayson Perry: Rites Of Passage

Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley

Superkids: Breaking Away From Care

Sport

2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England

2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden

England’s Test Cricket – Cook’s Farwell

Winter Olympic