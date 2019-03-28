Who’s nominated for a TV Bafta in 2019? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal are among the favourites to win
28 March 2019, 13:54
The 2019 BAFTA Television Award nominations have been released, with Killing Eve marked as a favourite.
The 2019 BAFTA Awards will return on May 12 as Killing Eve, Bodyguard and Informer battle it out for Best Drama Series.
The nominations for the prestigious awards have been revealed, from Must-See Moment, to Lead Actor and Lead Actress.
Find the full list of 2019 BAFTA nominees below:
Who is nominated for a BAFTA?
Must-See Moment
Coronation Street: For Gail’s monologue following raw suicide of Aidan Connor
Peter Kay’s Car Share: Finale scene
Killing Eve: Eve stabs Villanelle
Queer Eye: The Fab Five complete Tom’s transformation
The Bodyguard: Bomb goes off during Julia’s speech
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Big Nartsie Show
The Last Leg
A League Of Their Own
Would I Lie To You?
Current Affairs
Football’s Wall Of Silence
Iran Unveiled: Taking On The Ayatollahs
Massacre At Ballymurphy
Myanmar’s Killing Fields
Drama Series
Bodyguard
Informer
Killing Eve
Save Me
Entertainment Performance
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
David Mitchell for Would I Lie To You?
Lee Mack for Would I Lie To You?
Rachel Parris for The Mash Report
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Factual Series
24 Hours In A&E
Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution
Louis Theroux’s Altered States
Prison
Features
Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip
The Great British Bake Off
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Who Do You Think You Are?
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Daisy May Cooper in This Country
Jessica Hynes in There She Goes
Julia Davis in Sally4Ever
Lesley Manville in Mum
International
54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis
The Handmaid’s Tale
Reporting Trump’s First Year: The Fourth Estate
Succession
Leading Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch in Patrick Melrose
Chance Perdomo in Killed By My Debt
Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal
Lucian Msamati in Kiri
Leading Actress
Jodie Comer in Killing Eve
Keeley Hawes in Bodyguard
Ruth Wilson in Mrs Wilson
Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
Supporting Actor
Alex Jennings in Unforgotten
Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal
Kim Bodnia in Killing Eve
Stephen Graham in Save Me
Supporting Actress
Billie Piper in Collateral
Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve
Keeley Hates in Mrs Wilson
Monica Dolan in A Very English Scandal
Live Event
Open Heart Surgery
Royal British Legion Festival
The Royal Wedding
Stand Up To Cancer
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Alex MacQueen in Sally4Ever
Jamie Demetriou in Stath Lets Flats
Peter Mullan in Mum
Steve Pemberton in Inside No.9
Mini-series
A Very English Scandal
Kiri
Mrs Wilson
Patrick Melrose
News Coverage
Bullying and Harassment In The House Of Commons
Cambridge Analytica Uncovered
Good Morning Britain: On A Knife Edge
Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive
Reality & Constructed Factual
Dragon’s Den
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds
The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night
Scripted Comedy
Derry Girls
Mum
Sally4Ever
Stath Lets Flats
Short Form Programme
Bovril Pam (Snathes From Women’s Lives)
The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerduck
Missed Call
Wonderdate
Single Documentary
Driven: The Billy Monger Story
Gun No. 6
My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me
School For Stammerers
Single Drama
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Care
Killed By My Debt
Through The Gates (On The Edge)
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Hollyoaks
Specialist Factual
Bros: After The Screaming Stops
Grayson Perry: Rites Of Passage
Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley
Superkids: Breaking Away From Care
Sport
2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England
2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden
England’s Test Cricket – Cook’s Farwell
Winter Olympic