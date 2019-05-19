A social media ban has made our marriage stronger, says Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have put their relationship first. Picture: Getty

Is this the way forward for celebrity relationships?

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have recently returned from a romantic holiday together in Barbados, with Michelle posting a snap on her Instagram, signalling the end to the couple's social media ban.

It may seem like an ordinary holiday photo, but it in fact highlights so much more, as it is almost two years since Michelle has posted a picture of the couple to her Instagram.

The couple, who both decided to pull back from the public eye in order to protect their relationship, say that withdrawing from social media has worked wonders for their marriage.

The Our Girl star Michelle and husband Mark – who have often had to navigate their relationship via long distance due to work commitments – were growing increasingly frustrated at the speculation regarding their marriage so decided to put the ban in place.

Is a social media ban sometimes necessary? It seems so for Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright. Picture: REX Features

However, the pair are clearly more relaxed about the situation, and are keen to show their followers they're still very much in love.

Earlier this year, Mark quit his LA-based TV presenting job to rejoin Michelle in the UK, meaning that the couple have been able to focus on spending more time together.

And, it has clearly come at a good time, now that Michelle is in South Africa filming the fourth series of Our Girl.

It also seems from one of Mark's latest Instagram posts that he has joined his wife in South Africa, and that he is making the most of his time while wife Michelle is filming, by abseiling down Table Mountain.

