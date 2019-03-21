There's a new Disney Princess... and it's Anastasia!

21 March 2019, 17:32

Anastasia can FINALLY be crowned a Disney princess
Anastasia can FINALLY be crowned a Disney princess. Picture: Disney

The iconic character can finally be crowned a princess after the Disney-Fox merger deal goes through

Anastasia has officially become a Disney princess!

Now that Walt Disney has acquired 21st Century Fox in a mammoth media deal, the animated beauty can technically be crowned a Disney Princess, joining the likes of Cinderella, Belle, Moana, Elsa, and Snow White.

Despite the fact that Meg Ryan’s plucky heroine has been mistaken for Disney royalty many times since the movie first hit screens in 1997, the musical was actually produced by Fox Animation Studios, meaning that before the merger Anastasia wasn’t a princess at all.

You’d be forgiven for being confused though as the popular film about the grand duchess escaping her family's execution was in fact directed by former Disney animators Don Bluth and Gary Goldman.

Anastasia will be joining the likes of Cinderella, Belle, Moana, Elsa, and Snow White.
Anastasia will be joining the likes of Cinderella, Belle, Moana, Elsa, and Snow White. Picture: Disney

The deal will see tons of movies, TV shows and characters that were originally created by Fox, now become Disney property – and Anastasia is just one of the famous faces to switch ownership.

The huge Hollywood takeover, which has been in motion since the end of 2017, includes Fox’s movie and TV production studios and the rights to major films including X-Men, Deadpool, The Simpsons, Titanic, Avatar and the Alien and Predator franchises, among many others.

It’s been dubbed as the biggest ever media merger, with a whopping 71.3 billion dollars exchanging hands.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bird Box author Josh Malerman confirms sequel

When is the Bird Box sequel on Netflix?

Gareth Gates has been slammed for revealing a Coronation Street spoiler

Gareth Gates accused of 'ruining' Coronation Street with HUGE spoiler
Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly dodges £1.2m tax bill by claiming she's playing a character on TV called 'Lorraine Kelly'
Jean Slater dishes up sausage surprise for Shirley Carter

EastEnders fans shocked at what's really in Jean's 'sausage surprise'
Caroline Flack

Love Island 2019 contestants: latest rumours and updates revealed

Trending on Heart

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s black roll neck and checked jumpsuit

Celebrities

Matalan launches budget bridal collection

Matalan launches bridal collection – and prices start at just £3

Fashion

A box of Cadbury's Heroes chocolate's ar

Cadbury adds TWO new chocolates to Heroes selection boxes

Food & Health

Katie came under fire from boyfriend Kris Boyson for her weight

Katie Price's boyfriend Kris Boyson mocks her weight

Celebrities

Parents looking for Disney Princess nanny

These parents are seeking a Disney princess nanny for their twins, and they’re willing to pay £40,000 a year

Lifestyle

Marks & Spencer's chocolate bunny has gone viral

Everyone is saying the same thing about this Marks & Spencer's chocolate bunny

Food & Health