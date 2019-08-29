Anne Hegerty and The Chasers 'to appear in brand new spin-off show'

29 August 2019, 17:54

Anne and her The Chase co-stars will be taking part in a new exciting version of the hit ITV show
Anne and her The Chase co-stars will be taking part in a new exciting version of the hit ITV show. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

ITV bosses are said to have commissioned a brand new series that includes all of the hit show's 'Chasers'.

The stars of hit TV show The Chase are reportedly in talks to take on brainboxes from around the world for a brand new programme.

A rumoured spin-off could potentially be in the works, where the popular game show goes international.

READ MORE: The Chase star Jenny Ryan rumoured to star on Celebrity X Factor

Chasers Anne Hegerty, Mark Labett, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace are all believed to be starring in the brand new show, which is rumoured to be called Are You Smarter Than A Chaser?

However, it's not know if the show's usual presenter, Bradley Walsh, will be joining them.

Things won't be as straightforward as the normal show however, as the new show will REALLY test their knowledge, a lot more than it's ever been tested before.

The Chase has won numerous TV awards
The Chase has won numerous TV awards. Picture: Getty

The show's resident brainboxes are said to be taking on a wide variety of equally brainy contestants, such as children and even ROBOTS!

A source revealed to The Sun : "Anne and The Chasers will be travelling across the world to prove that they can outsmart every living being — and robots.

Bradley Walsh might not be returning for the new show
Bradley Walsh might not be returning for the new show. Picture: ITV

"It’s also a lighthearted look at how we measure and judge intelligence and how ­children, for example, can be far cleverer than adults..."

Are You Smarter Than A Chaser? Is believed to be kicking off on ITV this winter - and we are seriously excited.

