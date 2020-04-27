Anne Hegerty weight loss: how The Chase star lost 3 stone

The star opened up about her weight loss. Picture: PA

The former I'm A Celebrity contestant has shed the pounds in recent years, but how did she do it?

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has opened up about how her weight loss has boosted her confidence and helped her with her dating life.

TV brainiac Anne, 51, has previously opened up about how dating with her diagnosis of Asperger’s syndrome has been a struggle in the past for her.

However, her weight loss has helped her build the confidence re-enter the dating scene.

How did Anne Hegerty lose weight?

Back in 2018, Anne appeared on I'm A Celeb, and it's well known that all of the campmates tend to lose a significant amount of weight during their period down under.

This is down to them merely surviving on a diet of rice and beans, with the occasional treat.

Anne has revealed that this experience really helped kick-start her weight loss after she lost a whopping three stone in just three weeks.

Following her stint in the jungle, she appeared on This Morning and told Philip Schofield and Rochelle Humes that she believed that the lack of salt in her diet on the show helped her shed the pounds.

A source told The Sun: “What the celebs are eating is very healthy.

“From veg to meat protein and fish and that is absorbed quickly by the body.

"The weight loss doesn’t do any permanent damage, and most pile it back on within three weeks.

“The celebs see it as a detox, although at the same time it is very difficult as they have nothing to distract them from the hunger.”

What has Anne said about her weight loss?

Speaking about her newfound confidence to The Sun, Anne revealed: “It took years of psychotherapy before I even considered dating.

“I lost weight, replaced my glasses with contact lenses and felt a lot more confident.

“But I find it really hard to hold down a relationship.”