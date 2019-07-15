Actress Lashana Lynch 'named as the new 007' in upcoming James Bond film

15 July 2019, 13:32 | Updated: 15 July 2019, 13:55

The actress is the first woman to ever play the role
The actress is the first woman to ever play the role. Picture: PA
By Mared Parry

She will be the first black and first female 007 in the history of the franchise.

Daniel Craig will return as Bond in the next film, but the franchise will soon have a complete shakeup as we will see him replaced as 007 by a woman.

Lashana Lynch, known for her roles in Fast Girls and Captain Marvel, will replace Craig as 007 in the famed role.

Lynch will take over the famous role and will be introduced as the new 007
Lynch will take over the famous role and will be introduced as the new 007. Picture: PA

A born and bred Londoner, 31-year-old Lashana will take on the huge role in Bond 25, which will premiere in April 2020.

The Mail revealed that an anonymous “movie insider” gave them the scoop, saying that the upcoming 25th Bond film will kick off with Daniel Craig retired in Jamaica, and is called back to action to fight a new villain.

They explained: “There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, “Come in 007”, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman."

They continued: “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007.”

READ MORE: Prince Charles causes a stir on the set of new 007 film

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's rewrite of the script was always going to introduce a lot of huge changes, but the introduction of a female 007 agent will undoubtedly be a huge moment in film history.

Response to the huge switch-up have been mostly positive, with many thinking a female actress was overdue.

However, others (unsurprisingly mostly white men) were not happy with the move.

We don't think they fully understand that Lashana won't be playing James Bond, but taking over the code name 007.

Plenty of fans jumped to correct those who weren't happy with the changes and it generated plenty of laughs.

