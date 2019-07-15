Actress Lashana Lynch 'named as the new 007' in upcoming James Bond film
She will be the first black and first female 007 in the history of the franchise.
Daniel Craig will return as Bond in the next film, but the franchise will soon have a complete shakeup as we will see him replaced as 007 by a woman.
Lashana Lynch, known for her roles in Fast Girls and Captain Marvel, will replace Craig as 007 in the famed role.
A born and bred Londoner, 31-year-old Lashana will take on the huge role in Bond 25, which will premiere in April 2020.
The Mail revealed that an anonymous “movie insider” gave them the scoop, saying that the upcoming 25th Bond film will kick off with Daniel Craig retired in Jamaica, and is called back to action to fight a new villain.
They explained: “There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, “Come in 007”, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman."
They continued: “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007.”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's rewrite of the script was always going to introduce a lot of huge changes, but the introduction of a female 007 agent will undoubtedly be a huge moment in film history.
Response to the huge switch-up have been mostly positive, with many thinking a female actress was overdue.
MJ IS A BLACK WOMAN— lashana lynch as the new 007 || 📌 au (@damnversdrew) July 14, 2019
ASGARD'S NEW LEADER IS A BLACK WOMAN
STARFIRE IS A BLACK WOMAN
ARIEL IS A BLACK WOMAN
THE NEW 007 IS A BLACK WOMAN
I LOVE THIS SONG KEEP IT GOING
However, others (unsurprisingly mostly white men) were not happy with the move.
We don't think they fully understand that Lashana won't be playing James Bond, but taking over the code name 007.
Plenty of fans jumped to correct those who weren't happy with the changes and it generated plenty of laughs.
How does putting a female black lady as James Bond make any sense whatsoever?— GaminGuys (@Gamin_Guys) July 14, 2019
Bond has always been a white male chauvinistic good looking man that has used his charms to sleep with lady spies or get duped by their charms.
Way to ruin a character you created #toopc pic.twitter.com/sDpXxdLBQT
Don’t think I have herd of a female being called JAMES!!!! I’m all in for everyone being equal but no way will I be going to watch any more bond films— paul smart (@smart23y) July 14, 2019
Scarlett Johansson: I can play anything I want. Actors can play anything they want.— Delaney King 🤖✍ (@delaneykingrox) July 15, 2019
White cis men: yeah!
Female POC: I am Bond, J...
White cis men: not like that
People didn't want a black James bond played by Idris Elba, now the got a female and Black James bond😂😂😂I'm weak😭 pic.twitter.com/Mlh5TiYfpR— Afro (@AfroNOIRs) July 14, 2019
James Bond is actually still being played by a white man.— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 14, 2019
007 on the other hand, is being given to another agent.
I know it’s hard for you to remember but there are female agents.
Yall are so triggered by everything. i hope you are okay my racist lil snowflakes