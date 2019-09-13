Ben Shepard claims Ashley James' face 'doesn't move' in awkward GMB blunder

By Mared Parry

The DJ and presenter was slated by GMB host Ben and the whole encounter was pretty cringey.

Ben Shepard faced a bit of an awkward moment on today's Good Morning Britain after he claimed Ashley James has had Botox done.

The host, 44, who was filling in for Piers Morgan and joined by Kate Garraway, 52, made the snide comment during a segment about getting facial procedures done, off the back of Simon Cowell's new face.

Ashley joined the Good Morning Britain team today. Picture: ITV

Reality star-turned-DJ Ashley, 32, is known for her stint on E4's Made in Chelsea but has since built a great career presenting and DJ high profile events.

She stepped in to present the showbiz news section of the show, and was discussing Cowell's 'Botox years' with Shepard and Garraway, saying: "‘I think he said he did too much [Botox] back then, I can’t confirm or deny whether or not he does he now."

Kate joked that Ashley's view on Simon's facial procedures were very "diplomatic", but things took an awkward turn when Ben asked: "Is that because your face doesn’t move either?"

Ashley was shocked by the comment. Picture: ITV

The toe-curling moment caused Ashley to react with: "What are you saying?" and although she had a smile on her face, she didn't seem the most comfortable.

In reaction to the awkward moment, newsreader Charlotte Hawkins exclaimed "BEN!"

And Kate defended Ashley, saying : "Her face moves! Her bones are barely formed she’s so young.

"She hasn’t got a wrinkle on her, goodness me."

The team teased Ashley a little, suggesting she had work done. Picture: ITV

Ashley laughed it off, joking: "I’m not blaming you. It’s Friday the 13th, I can’t blame you for that comment.

"And I’ve got natural lips."

Ben carried on teasing her, saying "using that as an excuse, I love it."

The conversation didn't end there either, with Kate asking "is it all natural? That’s what Ben really wants to know.

"He’s seen your Instagram and he wants to know if it’s all natural."

Ashley avoided the direct question once again, saying : "I’ve had a lot of makeup. There is a big team behind this so I can’t say it’s all natural.

"Thank god for makeup with these early starts".

Despite the encounter, Ashley gushed about the "career highlight" on her Instagram, posting a series of photos to the social media account.

The stunner, who has a whopping 257k followers on Insta, shared the snap with the caption: "Absolutely LOVED being the guest entertainment editor on GMB today."

She continued to talk about the morning, saying: "Thank you so much for having me, and to all the team for being so lovely.

"And thanks everyone for tuning in and for the nice comments. Honestly, I'm beaming."