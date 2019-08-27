Simon Cowell looks slimmer than even as he reveals secret to 20lbs weight loss

Simon Cowell has debuted a huge weight loss recently. Picture: Getty/BackGrid

By Mared Parry

The music mogul is looking incredible ahead of the start of Britain's Got Talent: All Stars.

Simon Cowell has lost a whopping 20lbs recently and he is looking incredible.

The 59-year-old music boss and TV judge has shocked fans after stepping out looking like a whole new man, and he's revealed the secret to his amazing weight loss.

Simon has been enjoying keeping active with his family. Picture: BackGrid

Simon's now looking a lot slimmer. Picture: PA

Simon was recently snapped out cycling with his son Eric, 5, and girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 42 in Malibu and looked fit, healthy and trim.

He's spoken out and explained that one huge change he's made is his diet, cutting out all junk food after he had a health scare back in October 2017, when he fell down the stairs in the middle of the night.

Simon said: "Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I’ve not looked back since. You feel better, you look better".

Simon sported a much fuller figure earlier this year, pictured with girlfriend Lauren in February 2019. Picture: Getty

The ITV giant has also become a vegan, citing it as the biggest driver behind the impressive weight loss.

He explained: "I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn’t have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar — those were the four main things.".

Compared to images of him in late 2018, Simon looks remarkably different to how he does now.

Simon's face looked a lot fuller in October 2018 and his hair had some greys. Picture: Getty

Not only is he a lot slimmer, but his hair has been touched up, and it looks like he's had some cosmetic work done to reduce wrinkles.

Simon has previously admitted to getting Botox treatments, and looks great considering he's turning 60 on October 7th.