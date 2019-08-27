Simon Cowell looks slimmer than even as he reveals secret to 20lbs weight loss

27 August 2019, 15:04

Simon Cowell has debuted a huge weight loss recently
Simon Cowell has debuted a huge weight loss recently. Picture: Getty/BackGrid
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The music mogul is looking incredible ahead of the start of Britain's Got Talent: All Stars.

Simon Cowell has lost a whopping 20lbs recently and he is looking incredible.

The 59-year-old music boss and TV judge has shocked fans after stepping out looking like a whole new man, and he's revealed the secret to his amazing weight loss.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell in tears after he's reunitied with Britian's Got Talent contestant who underwent spinal operation he funded

Simon has been enjoying keeping active with his family
Simon has been enjoying keeping active with his family. Picture: BackGrid
Simon's now looking a lot slimmer
Simon's now looking a lot slimmer. Picture: PA

Simon was recently snapped out cycling with his son Eric, 5, and girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 42 in Malibu and looked fit, healthy and trim.

He's spoken out and explained that one huge change he's made is his diet, cutting out all junk food after he had a health scare back in October 2017, when he fell down the stairs in the middle of the night.

Simon said: "Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I’ve not looked back since. You feel better, you look better".

Simon sported a much fuller figure earlier this year, pictured with girlfriend Lauren in February 2019
Simon sported a much fuller figure earlier this year, pictured with girlfriend Lauren in February 2019. Picture: Getty

The ITV giant has also become a vegan, citing it as the biggest driver behind the impressive weight loss.

He explained: "I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn’t have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar — those were the four main things.".

Compared to images of him in late 2018, Simon looks remarkably different to how he does now.

Simon's face looked a lot fuller in October 2018 and his hair had some greys
Simon's face looked a lot fuller in October 2018 and his hair had some greys. Picture: Getty

Not only is he a lot slimmer, but his hair has been touched up, and it looks like he's had some cosmetic work done to reduce wrinkles.

Simon has previously admitted to getting Botox treatments, and looks great considering he's turning 60 on October 7th.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The Hollywood actor has donated a huge amount of funds to help

Amazon fires: Leonardo DiCaprio donates $5m to tackle rainforest blaze
Lauren has spoken out about the rumours...

Lauren Goodger speaks out on Jack Fincham 'romance'

James has gone public with his new girlfriend

Strictly’s James Cracknell spotted kissing new girlfriend just weeks after divorce

TV & Movies

James Argent walked off the set this morning

GMB viewers baffled after James 'Arg' Argent walks off during his live presenting debut
Greg left very little to the imagination

Love Island’s fans go wild as Greg O'Shea 'wears a bra' in Instagram pic

Trending on Heart

Here's everything you need to know about Lizzie McGuire

When will Disney's Lizzie McGuire reboot be released and who’s rejoining the cast with Hillary Duff?

TV & Movies

Here's where the cast of Lizzie McGuire are now

Here's what the Lizzie McGuire cast look like now - including Miranda and Gordo

TV & Movies

Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

TV & Movies

Great British Bake Off is back

When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start, is Paul Hollywood judging and who's in the line-up?

TV & Movies

Parents are looking for a nanny to turn their child into a YouTube star

These parents are looking for £39,000-a-year nanny to turn their daughter, eight, into a YouTube star

Lifestyle