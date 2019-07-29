Simon Cowell burst into tears after reuniting with Britain’s Got Talent star whose £175k spine op he funded

Julia Carlisle originally appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2017 - and told the judges how her scoliosis might mean she'd never dance again

Simon Cowell was overcome with emotion after coming face-to-face with the young girl whose spine operation he funded after meeting her when she auditioned for Britain's Got Talent back in 2017.

The talent show judge was reportedly left sobbing after reuniting with Julia Carlile, who dances with group MerseyGirls, on the set of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions on Saturday - after the 17-year-old took to the stage for the first time since the £175,000 op.

Julia, whose dance rendition even saw her backflip across the stage, didn't leave a dry eye in the whole of Wembley Arena, according to a report by The Sun.

Amanda Holden is said to have asked Simon to speak after her audition finished, but he could only manage a few words before being overcome with emotion.

Simon then left the judging panel to compose himself, before returning and telling Julia and the dancers: “All I want to talk about is one person’s strength and, beyond that, the friendship and support you all have, which we saw the first time we met you.”

He then added: “To see you able to come back tonight . . . it just means everything . . . ”

Alesha Dixon then said: “That just made my heart soar. Simon, I love you, I love what you’ve done for her.”

Julia herself then replied: “I thought that now I would be at home not dancing for the rest of my life — but here I am backflipping with my best friends.

“I couldn’t walk two years ago and now I am here.

“Simon, thank you so much. I don’t think I have ever been so happy as I am right now.”

In Julia's original audition for the show, she told the judges how her scoliosis may mean she'll never dance again.

Simon then paid for her op, which corrected her curved spine, in August 2017.