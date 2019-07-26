Love Island first look: Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae plan to MOVE IN together during fairytale final date

Tommy and Molly-Mae make big life plans in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Love Island spoilers: Tommy and Molly-Mae head off on their final date in tonight's episode, and make big plans for the future

Molly-Mae make plans to move in together in tonight's episode of Love Island, as they enjoy a fairytale-worthy final date before the series concludes on Monday (29 July).

It all starts when Tommy receives a text saying: “Molly-Mae and Tommy. It’s time to leave the villa for your final date. #belleoftheball #beautyandtheboxer”.

Tommy and Molly-Mae were whisked off on a fairytale date. Picture: ITV

And speaking later in the Beach Hut, Tommy says: “I have no idea what it’s going to be. I’m just really happy to get out of the villa and spend some alone time with Molly. Judging by other peoples’ dates, it’s going to be the date of our lives!”

As he predicts dancing will be a theme of the date, Tommy enlists Curtis' help to learn some moves.

Later, Tommy and Molly-Mae arrive at the venue for their date, which is a grand ballroom.

Molly-Mae tells him: “I genuinely did not think I would come in and meet someone. I hoped I would but I didn’t think that it would become what it has become.”

Getting emotional, Molly-Mae adds: “I just want to thank you, because you have made my time in there so special.”

Tommy then tells her: “From the moment I met you, I knew in my own heart that you were going to be the one for me. I knew it straight away. I genuinely love you. You’re the girl I’ve been looking for my entire life.”

Molly-Mae responds with: What do you think is next for us? I feel like we’ve done so much in there. The next thing would be moving in together. It’s even scary to say it!”

Tommy replies with: “We’ve come through the stages and the next stage would be moving in together.”

She then says: “I couldn’t see any reason why living together wouldn’t work. Maybe that is on the cards.”