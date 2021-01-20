Benidorm star Asa Elliott secretly working as an Asda delivery driver to support his family during Covid

Benidorm star Asa Elliott has been working as an Asda delivery man. Picture: Instagram/ITV/PA Images

Benidorm's Asa Elliott landed a job delivering shopping in July after his acting work dried up during the pandemic.

Benidorm star Asa Elliott temporarily put his acting career on hold last year when he got himself a job as a supermarket delivery driver.

Asa is best known for appearing in ITV’s Benidorm from 2010 until 2014, in which he played himself and sang in The Solana Hotel's bar.

But the 39-year-old was left without any work when singing jobs on cruise ships were cancelled back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So in July the singer landed a job delivering shopping for Asda in Hull to support his wife Natalie, 30, and their newborn Buddy.

Asa, who is from Denton, Greater Manchester, told his Twitter followers last week.

Sharing a photo of him posed next to a cruise ship alongside another selfie beside the Asda van, he wrote: "What a difference a year makes. Find a guy who can do both."

Benidorm co-star Tony McAudsley responded: "You can drive ships AND vans!!! Good for you!!!"

While a fan said: "Full respect to you mate. Instead of moaning like some people you have got on a new horse knowing it will be temporary."

Another added: “Total respect for a guy who just does what he needs to do to find work. There will come a day when you will be back doing what you are great at and enjoy doing and entertaining us again.”

While a third commented: “You are a star, with a family to feed it is needed and a valuable job to those who can't get out. Well done you, your family must be very proud.”

Asa has now got P&O cruises booked for later this year, and also released his Christmas album over the festive period.

