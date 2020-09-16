Gabrielle Union just confirmed a Bring It On sequel is happening

16 September 2020, 16:18

Bring It On was released back in 2000. Picture: Beacon Pictures
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A massive 20 years after the original film was released, there's finally talk of a sequel.

Two decades on and Bring It On is still a teen-comedy favourite, which makes it no shock that there are finally talks of making a follow-up movie.

Actress Gabrielle Union, 47, who starred as Isis in the original 2000 film, has said that a sequel is "absolutely going to happen".

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, she said on the subject or a Bring It On sequel: "It's absolutely going to happen, I think because we all got obsessed with 'Cheer' on Netflix.

"And it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading. And we kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later."

While we know Gabrielle is up for a reunion, what about Kristen Dunst?

Well, it sounds like the actress – who played Torrance Shipman in the hit film – isn't ruling out a sequel either.

Last year during an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Kristen said: "If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie. Why not? It was so fun."

While there is no confirmed news on what the sequel will be about, who it will star or when it will be released, we do know Gabrielle's comments are sure to get some Bring It On fans excited – including us.

Two decades after it was released, Bring It On is still a teen-comedy favourite. Picture: Beacon Pictures

Bring It On was first released in 2000.

The hit comedy was directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jessica Bendinger, and went on to inspire a number of Bring It On spin-off films.

Bring It On Again was released in 2004 while Bring It On: All or Nothing came out two years later.

The films were followed by Bring It On: In It to Win it, Bring It On: Fight to the Finish and Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack.

