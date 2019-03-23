Britain’s Got Talent in shock as dancer Jack Saunders, 25, dies by suicide

Britain’s Got Talent contestant Jack Saunders has died by suicide aged 25. Picture: Instagram

His family confirmed the news this morning and paid tribute to the ‘kind soul’ who had made it to the semi-finals of the ITV show

Britain’s Got Talent contestant Jack Saunders has taken his own life, his family has confirmed.

The dancer, 25, who was set to feature on the new series as part of five-man dance troupe, Green Force Five, was tragically found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jack’s mum Sandra, 53, paid an emotional tribute to the rising star, who had made it through to the live semi-finals of the ITV show.

She said: “We don’t know why he did it, he didn’t leave a note. He did not have depression.

"He went to the GP before Christmas because he was feeling tired and they never spotted any problems.

“Suicide can happen to anyone at any time. People can’t believe Jack is gone. We are the same.

"I want people to know that this can happen to any family. There is no stereotype – it doesn’t have to be a manic depressive who has shown signs of mental health problems.

“Jack was a kind soul. He worried about everyone else – always focused on others to make sure they were OK. He was the shoulder you cried on.

"It’s just shocked everyone because to other people Jack had it all. Jack achieved more than many people could dream of achieving. He knew we loved him.”

The dancer's girlfriend, Francesca Hurst, paid tribute to her 'soul mate' Jack on social media.

She wrote: "I still cannot get my head around all of this but yesterday heaven gained the most special angel, my soul mate, my best friend, my right arm.

"I can’t even find the words to begin but no one ever showed me as much love as you did, every single day and I’m eternally greatful for you.

"I’m so lucky to have experienced the love that we have and I’ll forever carry that in my heart (sic)."

Jack’s sister Kayla Williams, 28, also spoke out about her brother's death and urged anyone feeling suicidal to talk about how they’re feeling.

She said: “Suicide awareness is getting better but there is still a bit of a stigma, but it can happen to anyone.

"The message we want to share about Jack’s death is how important it is to talk to people, and tell people how great they are.

"Don’t wait until it’s too late. Spread positivity and kindness and just be with them.

“And don’t be afraid to talk. Even if you don’t want to talk to family and friends there are support groups which can help. Sometimes talking to a stranger is easier.”

A spokesman for Britain’s Got Talent said: “We are deeply saddened to hear this news. Our thoughts and condolences are with Jack’s family and friends during this difficult and devastating time."

It is not yet known whether producers will still air Jack's BGT audition with Green Force Five.