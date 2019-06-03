Britain’s Got Talent finalists 4MG’s key trick EXPOSED as you can buy ‘magic key’ online for £9

Viewers were left less than impressed at the turning key trick from 4MG. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Britain’s Got Talent finalists 4MG were exposed last night following their performance.

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 came to a close this weekend with 89-year-old Colin Thackery walking away with the winnings and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

During the night, the ITV talent show saw many magicians showing off their talents on stage, including 4MG, a group of four young boys.

While the judges appeared to be impressed by the tricks, there was one illusion which left viewers at home less than impressed.

During the act, the group placed a silver key on one of their hands, which then started to turn over when Alesha Dixon started to rotate her finger.

Alesha Dixon used her finger to rotate the key. Picture: ITV

Here you go #4MG here’s that magic key for you. £9 eBay. And that sharpie trick is as old as the hills. #BGTFinal pic.twitter.com/Sh0yz6J1EQ — Holden Ford ⚒ (@ClaretNBlues) June 2, 2019

While visually amazing, people back at home were quick to share on Twitter that you can easily buy the rotating key from magic shops and even eBay for £9.

One person Tweeted: “Hang on...the key in this 4MG act...my brother had one years ago. You had to move your hand slightly and the key rotates. #BGTFinal #BGT”

Another tweeted a screen grab from eBay, where you can purchase the trick key yourself.

They wrote: “Here you go #4MG here’s that magic key for you. £9 eBay. And that sharpie trick is as old as the hills. #BGTFinal.”

While it appeared as if Alesha Dixon was performing the magic, the key which creates the illusion can be purchased online. Picture: ITV

One other viewer wrote: “Not being funny but I had that exact same rotating key in a magic set when I was like 8 what #BGTFinal.”

The magically foursome did not manage to win the show, instead leaving Colin, X and Ben Hart in the final three.

Magican Ben came third, X second, and the winner was of course singer Colin, who said he could die happy if he’d sung to the Queen.

WATCH NOW: The moment Colin Thackery won Britain's Got Talent 2019