Britain’s Got Talent magician Ben Hart suffers blunder as viewers expose card trick

Ben Hart's act left some viewers questioning his magic. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Ben Hart wowed the judges and crowd with his magic tricks last night, but viewers at home have spotted something strange.

Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals continued this week, as the final acts competed to get into the final.

Among them was Ben Hart, a magician, who managed to bag himself a place to the final this weekend.

Ben wowed the judges and the crowd with his simple but smart magic tricks.

In one section of the act, Ben appears to make a card disappear from Simon Cowell’s hand.

READ MORE: Britain's Got Talent puts WRONG act through to the final in huge leaderboard blunder

Ben used Simon Cowell for a segment of the performance, which didn't go quite to plan. Picture: ITV

Viewers are sure they saw Ben move the nine of clubs from Simon's hand to his locker. Picture: ITV

However, eagle-eyed viewers recon they’ve spotted how Ben did it as they claim they could see him remove the card by using slight of hand.

In the act, Ben asked Simon to pick a card from the deck, which he then revealed as the nine of clubs.

Ben then placed the card on Simon’s palm, before placing his own over it, and then revealing the card had disappeared.

However, viewers are sure they spotted the moment when Ben moves the card from Simon’s hand to his pocket.

When Simon revealed his hand, the card was gone, which left the judges confused. Picture: ITV

One fan commented on Twitter: “I LOVE Ben but watch the card in Simons hand - you can see him take it out by sleight of hand!”

Another wrote: “Ben got through, I could see him move the card out of Simon's hand.”

A third tweeted: “#BGT watch it back and see him slip the 9 of clubs card into his left hand pocket.”