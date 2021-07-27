Who is Casa Amor's Matthew MacNabb? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Casa Amor's Matthew McNabb? Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Love Island's Casa Amor new boy Matthew? Find out where he's from, how old he is, and what he does for a job.

Casa Amor is officially upon us, and we cannot wait to see what drama the 2021 series has in store.

If you aren't familiar with the Love Island segment, it sees the boys and girls split up and get to know a new cohort of singles.

Casa Amor has been responsible for the show's most dramatic moments, as has been responsible for a number of break-ups of couples.

One of the Casa Amor contestants is Matthew MacNabb - here's your need-to-know on him.

Matthew MacNabb is one of the new Casa Amor boys. Picture: ITV

Who is Matthew MacNabb? What's his age and job?

Matthew, 26, is a strategic marketing consultant from Belfast.

Speaking about his job, Matthew said: "We started a marketing consultancy at Christmas time and it took off really quickly. I originally did law as my undergraduate and I’ve worked in investment banking and I did a masters in business administration.

"I was working in California for a year and a half. I came back without a job and I started this company with some other marketing consultants."





How tall is Matthew MacNabb?

Matthew is 6ft6.

Who has Matthew MacNabb got his eye on?

We don't yet know who Matthew fancies, but he did say he isn't afraid of stepping on the toes of the other boys.

He said: "I won’t have much of a problem with that. The guys haven’t known the girls that long so it’s not really a huge issue. I’m sure if they have a problem they’ll approach me."







Is Casa Amor's Matthew MacNabb on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @matthew_macnabb.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After