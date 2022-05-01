Cast of DI Ray: Who is in the new ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

1 May 2022, 15:00

Who is in the cast of DI Ray with Parminder Nagra and what else have they been in?

If you’re looking for a brand new drama to get stuck into, ITV has you covered with DI Ray.

The four-part series was written by Line of Duty actress Maya Sondhi alongside and produced by Jed Mercurio.

It tell the story of Detective Rachita Ray who finally achieves a promotion to homicide, only to be told her first case is a culturally specific murder.

The synopsis reads: “Her heart sinks as she realises she has only got the job due to her Indian heritage, but she is convinced this is no `honour” murder and finds herself deep in the world of organised crime.”

But who stars in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before? Here’s what we know…

Parminder Nagra as DI Rachita Ray

Parminder Nagra as DI Rachita Ray
Parminder Nagra as DI Rachita Ray. Picture: ITV

Parminder Nagra is playing the lead role of DI Rachita Ray.

You might recognise her for playing Jess in Bend It Like Beckham alongside Kiera Knightly.

The star has also had roles in ER and The Blacklist.

Ahead of DI Ray airing, Parminder said: “I am so looking forward to getting back to the UK after such a challenging time globally to be part of this exciting new project.

“We are being helmed by an amazing team to bring something special to our storytelling landscape.”

Peter Bankole as DS Kwesi Edmund

Peter Bankole as DS Kwesi Edmund in DI Ray
Peter Bankole as DS Kwesi Edmund in DI Ray. Picture: ITV

You might recognise DS Kwesi Edmund star Peter Bankole for starring inThe Duchess of Malfi, Red Faction: Origins, The Physician and Danny and the Human Zoo.

He has also appeared in Casualty, The Rotters' Club, The Bill, Death in Paradise, and Clique.

Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson

Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson in DI Ray
Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson in DI Ray. Picture: ITV

Gemma Whelan is playing DCI Kerry Henderson who is DI Ray’s new colleague,

The star recently played DS Sarah Collins in drama series The Tower, as well as starring as Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

Other credits include Gentleman Jack, Upstart Crow, Killing Eve and White House Farm.

Jamie Bamber as DCI Martyn Hunter

Jamie Bamber as DCI Martyn Hunter in DI Ray
Jamie Bamber as DCI Martyn Hunter in DI Ray. Picture: ITV

Rachita's secret partner is played by actor Jamie Bamber.

He is best known for playing Apollo in Battlestar Galactica, as well as starring in Law & Order: UK, Marcella, Innocent and Strike Back.

Ian Puleston-Davies as Supt Ross Beardsmore

Ian Puleston-Davies as Supt Ross Beardsmore in DI Ray
Ian Puleston-Davies as Supt Ross Beardsmore in DI Ray. Picture: ITV

Actor Ian Puleston-Davies is starring as Supt Ross Beardsmore.

You might recognise him for playing Arthur Pennyworth in Pennyworth while his other credits include Tin Star, Marcella, Viewpoint and Coronation Street.

Ryan McKen as Navin Kapoor

Ryan McKen previously starred in Line of Duty alongside DI Ray co-star Maanuv Thiara, as well as starring in Game of Thrones, Silent Witness and Temple.

Who else is in DI Ray?

  • Demelza O’Sullivan as PC Debs Knott
  • Maanuv Thiara as PS Tony Khatri
  • Steve Oram as DS Clive Bottomley
  • Jessica Temple as Carly Lake
  • Sam Baker-Jones as Liam Payne
  • Duaa Karim as Mona Aziz
  • Siddiqua Akhtar as Salma Aziz
  • Shaheen Khan as Mrs Kapoor
  • Simon Nagra as Mr Kapoor
  • Manpreet Bachu as Kabir Kapoor
  • Ryan McKen as Navin Kapoor
  • Lucky Sanghera as Anjuli Kapoor
  • Sankuntala Ramanee as Smita Kapoor
  • Kerena Jagpal as Nadiya
  • Ezra Faroque Khan as Dev Ray
  • Taru Devani as Darshan

