Exclusive

Channing Tatum explains how fiancée Zoë Kravitz thought he'd be perfect for "sociopath" in Blink Twice

Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie join Heart's Dev Griffin to chat about their new film. Picture: Heart

Channing Tatum usually plays heroic or incredibly likable characters in his movies, but he's changing things up for his next project.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Channing plays billionaire Slater King in the new psychological thriller Blink Twice opposite British actor Naomi Ackie, which is released at cinemas on Friday (August 23).

The director of the film is none other than Channing's partner Zoë Kravitz, and Channing has revealed to Heart how she thought he'd be "perfect" in the villainous role.

Speaking to Heart's Dev Griffin, Channing said: "Zoë was the one that was just like, 'I think you can do this'. And I'm like, 'why? Like, what is it that made you, you know, think of me?'

"And I, you know, I mainly played people that are funny or fun and someone that you trust and you kind of want to trust later until you don't trust later.

"I was like, 'all right, I'm listening. Yeah, I'm definitely listening'. And the first version of the script was wildly different than it is now. And if I might say, it was even more insane."

BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer

Channing also joked about how he's tired of people asking for him to take his shirt off, particularly in unexpected situations.

"All the time," he replied. "It's not nice. Cause I'm never in shape unless I'm on a movie. Like, everybody thinks it just looks like that all the time. And it's like, oh, no, I can promise you it's nothing.

"It's so bad. I remember I went to my dentist, like, and there was a lady, she was like, 'I'll take your coat, and you can take your pants off, too'. And was, like, making a joke. And I was like, 'man, if I said that to you, I would be done and over'."

Blink Twice is released at cinemas on Friday (August 23).

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm.