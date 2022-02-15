Who plays Chase in Inventing Anna and where have you seen him before?

15 February 2022, 16:07

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Inventing Anna cast: who plays Chase in the Netflix show and what else has he been in?

If you haven't binged all nine episodes already, you can bet Inventing Anna is about to become your newest Netflix obsession.

It tells the story of Anna Sorokin, a twenty-something who posed as a rich German heiress in New York using the name Anna Delvey.

The title character is played by Ozark actress Julia Garner, and she is joined by a number of familiar faces you'll likely recognise from their previous TV work.

One of these is Saamer Usmani, who plays Anna's boyfriend Chase Sikorski in the series.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor...

Saamer Usmani plays Chase in Inventing Anna
Saamer Usmani plays Chase in Inventing Anna. Picture: Netflix

Who is Saamer Usmani? What else has he been in?

Saamer Usmani is an actor best known for his work in animated series What/If (2019), as well as hit HBO show Succession (2018).

All nine episodes of Inventing Anna are on Netflix now
All nine episodes of Inventing Anna are on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Who does Saamer play in Inventing Anna?

Saamer portrays Chase Sikorski, who is Anna's boyfriend in the series.

While the show is based on a true story, Chase Sikorski was not actually a real person, and his start up company - 'Wake' - was also fictionalised.

How can I watch Inventing Anna online?

All nine episodes of Inventing Anna are available to watch on Netflix now.

