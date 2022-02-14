Who plays journalist Vivian Kent in Inventing Anna and where have you seen her before?

14 February 2022, 13:34 | Updated: 14 February 2022, 16:24

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Inventing Anna cast: who plays Vivian Kent? Here's your need-to-know on actor Anna Chlumsky...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Inventing Anna has proved a huge hit since it dropped on Netflix last week, and it's shot up to the number one spot on the streaming service's charts.

The series tells the story of Anna Sorokin, a socialite who posed as a rich German heiress in New York using the name Anna Delvey.

It stars Ozark actor Julia Garner as the title character, and the series also features a number of well-known actors you'll probably recognise.

One of these is Anna Chlumsky, who plays journalist Vivian Kent.

Here's your need-to-know on the actress...

Who is Anna Chlumsky? What else has she been in?

Anna Chlumsky played Vada in My Girl (1991)
Anna Chlumsky played Vada in My Girl (1991). Picture: Alamy

Anna, 41, is an American actress. She began her career as a child star, notably starring in My Girl alongside Macauley Colkein in 1991.

Her acting career took a hiatus while she attended college, and she subsequently starred in films Blood Car (2007) and In the Loop (2009).

From From 2012 to 2019, she played Amy Brookheimer in HBO's Veep.

Anna stars in Inventing Anna on Netflix
Anna stars in Inventing Anna on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

Who does Anna Chlumsky play in Inventing Anna?

Anna plays Vivian Kent in Inventing Anna, a journalist who decides to pursue a story on Anna against the wishes of her editors.

All nine episodes of Inventing Anna are available to watch on Netflix now

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

All nine episodes of Inventing Anna are streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Inventing Anna are there on Netflix?

Are Nick and Danielle from Love Is Blind still together?

Are Nick and Danielle from Love Is Blind still together?

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

Emma Bunton met Karl and Susan Kennedy during their London holiday

Emma Bunton devastated Neighbours is axed 15 years after she made cameo appearance
The ending for This Is Going To Hurt has been explained

This Is Going To Hurt's ending explained with Adam Kay facing huge decision

Trending on Heart

How much do you love your pet? And is it more than your significant other?

Almost half of pet owners love their cat or dog more than their partner, study finds

Lifestyle

There's a lot of choice in the supermarket Valentine's Day meal deals

Valentine's Day supermarket meal deals 2022: Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Asda

Lifestyle

Dani Harmer has welcomed her second child

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer welcomes baby - and reveals adorable name

Celebrities

If you're looking for some baby name inspiration, you may want to look away from this list...

The baby names that are banned in parts of the world - including Nutella and Ikea

Lifestyle

Matt LeBlanc has reportedly split from Aurora Mulligan

Matt LeBlanc 'splits from Top Gear producer girlfriend' after six years together

Celebrities

Kevin speaks to Betty Boo

Nineties pop icon Betty Boo tells Kevin Hughes about her new music
Here's the naughtiest names in the UK

Jack is officially the naughtiest name, according to a new study

Lifestyle

Aqualyx injections can help dissolve the fat in a double chin

Leading aesthetics doctor explains how double chin dissolving injection works

Beauty

This iPhone hack is amazing for parents

You can automatically receive texts when your kids get home safely

Lifestyle

Asda has been praised for their 'real' photos

Asda praised for using mum-of-two with stretchmarks to model lingerie

Lifestyle

Disney's latest wedding dress collection is amazing

Disney reveals new wedding dress collection inspired by princesses

Lifestyle

Jo Coffey is starring ion the new Waterloo Road

Who did Jo Coffey play in EastEnders and where is she now?

Kelle Bryan opened up about her ex-boyfriend

Loose Women's Kelle Bryan reveals she lost money in Tinder Swindler-style scam
Topsey caused havoc on the football pitch on Tuesday night

Missing cat halts football game after not being seen for seven months

Lifestyle

Ashley Roberts and Kimberley Wyatt play the Best Friend Game

Ashley Roberts and Kimberley Wyatt play the Best Friend Game

Celebrities