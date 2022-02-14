Who plays journalist Vivian Kent in Inventing Anna and where have you seen her before?

Inventing Anna cast: who plays Vivian Kent? Here's your need-to-know on actor Anna Chlumsky...

Inventing Anna has proved a huge hit since it dropped on Netflix last week, and it's shot up to the number one spot on the streaming service's charts.

The series tells the story of Anna Sorokin, a socialite who posed as a rich German heiress in New York using the name Anna Delvey.

It stars Ozark actor Julia Garner as the title character, and the series also features a number of well-known actors you'll probably recognise.

One of these is Anna Chlumsky, who plays journalist Vivian Kent.

Who is Anna Chlumsky? What else has she been in?

Anna Chlumsky played Vada in My Girl (1991). Picture: Alamy

Anna, 41, is an American actress. She began her career as a child star, notably starring in My Girl alongside Macauley Colkein in 1991.

Her acting career took a hiatus while she attended college, and she subsequently starred in films Blood Car (2007) and In the Loop (2009).

From From 2012 to 2019, she played Amy Brookheimer in HBO's Veep.

Anna stars in Inventing Anna on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

Who does Anna Chlumsky play in Inventing Anna?

Anna plays Vivian Kent in Inventing Anna, a journalist who decides to pursue a story on Anna against the wishes of her editors.

All nine episodes of Inventing Anna are available to watch on Netflix now