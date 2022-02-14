How many episodes of Inventing Anna are there on Netflix?

14 February 2022, 16:19

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Inventing Anna episode guide: how many episodes of the Netflix series are there?

If you haven't binged every episode already, you can be that Inventing Anna is about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The series, which is based on a true story, stars Ozark actress Julia Garner as Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin), a twenty-something socialite who posed as a rich German heiress in New York.

Inventing Anna has been met with praise from viewers and critics alike, and it's shot to the top of the Netflix charts since its release last week.

If you're just getting started on the series, here's your need-to-know on the episodes:

How many episodes are there of Inventing Anna?

There are nine episodes in total, which are as follows:

  1. Life of a VIP
  2. The Devil Wore Anna
  3. Two Birds, One Throne
  4. A Wolf in Chic Clothing
  5. Check Out Time
  6. Friends in Low Places
  7. Cash on Delivery
  8. Too Rich for Her Blood
  9. Dangerously Close

Will there be a season two of Inventing Anna?

While Netflix hasn't explicitly said there won't be a second series, it is highly unlikely that the show will be renewed for more episodes.

This is because Inventing Anna is a 'limited series', which generally means it's a standalone story that isn't intended to be renewed.

Further evidence that Inventing Anna won't return is that the show is based on a true story, meaning that it is unlikely more would be written to add to it.

