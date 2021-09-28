When is Bridgerton season two released on Netflix?

Bridgerton season two release date: when is the second series released on Netflix? Here's what we know...

In news we've been waiting what feels like forever for, Netflix have officially confirmed that Bridgerton season two will be back in a matter of months.

The Regency-era drama centres around the wealthy Bridgerton family, with season one following the life of the eldest daughter Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor).

Season two will shift its focus to her brother Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey), and will explore his blossoming relationship with newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Speaking about season two, actor Jonathan told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year: "It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon. But there's so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on.

"So my tease would be [to] enjoy your year, and don't get comfy and thinking you know what's going to happen."

Here's your need-to-know on when the new series will be released...

Bridgerton season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

When is Bridgerton season two released?

Netflix haven't given an official release date for the new series, but they did confirm it will be back some time in 2022.

The streaming service recently dropped a teaser clip for the new series, which showed Anthony speaking to Kate outside a party.

In the clip, he tells her "I was wondering if we would meet again.

She replies: "It was hardly an effort, seeing as you were proclaiming your many requirements for a wife loud enough for the entire party to hear."

"You take issue with my requirements?", he asks her, to which she retorts: "I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock."

He replies: "None of that was meant for you...", prompting her to reply: "When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, whatever makes you think she will accept your suit? Are the ladies of London truly so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more?"

Anthony then says: "So you find my smile pleasing?"

"I find your opinion of yourself entirely too high. Your character is as sufficient as your horsemanship, I shall bid you goodnight," she hits back.