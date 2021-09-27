Bridgerton season two: cast, trailer, release date and everything we know

27 September 2021, 11:55

A Bridgerton season two first look has been released by Netflix
A Bridgerton season two first look has been released by Netflix. Picture: Netflix

The first-look Bridgerton season two trailer has officially been released by Netflix - here's everything we know about the upcoming series.

The arrival of Bridgerton was one of the biggest Netflix events of last year, and we couldn't be more excited for the arrival of season two.

The Regency-era period drama - which comes from Grey's Anatomy production company Shondaland - follows the lives of the fictional Bridgerton family as they navigate love and life.

Season one focused on the eldest of the Bridgerton family, Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor), who was entering the marriage mart for the first time.

Here's everything we know about season two...

When is Bridgerton season two released?

As yet, we don't have a release date for the upcoming series, but Netflix has confirmed that it will return in 2022.

Bridgerton is coming back next year
Bridgerton is coming back next year. Picture: Netflix

What will Bridgerton season two be about?

While Daphne and Simon's (Regé-Jean Page) romance was the focus for season one, season two will focus on Daphne's brother Anthony Bridgerton.

Speaking about season two, actor Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year: "It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon. But there's so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on.

"So my tease would be [to] enjoy your year, and don't get comfy and thinking you know what's going to happen."

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton season two?

Netflix have released a first-look clip from the series, which shows Anthony Bridgerton speaking to new character and love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Anthony is seen telling her: "I was wondering if we would meet again.

She then replies: "It was hardly an effort, seeing as you were proclaiming your many requirements for a wife loud enough for the entire party to hear."

"You take issue with my requirements?", he asks her, to which she says: "I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock."

He says: "None of that was meant for you...", prompting her to reply: "When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, whatever makes you think she will accept your suit? Are the ladies of London truly so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more?"

Anthony retorts: "So you find my smile pleasing?"

"I find your opinion of yourself entirely too high. Your character is as sufficient as your horsemanship, I shall bid you goodnight," she says.

