All Of Us Are Dead ending: who survives in the zombie Netflix show?

Who lives and dies in All Of Us Are Dead?
All Of Us Are Dead ending explained: which characters die and who survives to the end of the show? Here are all the spoilers you need...

All Of Us Are Dead is the latest Netflix horror series to have us all hooked, and the show has shot up the streaming service's charts since it was released in January.

The Korean-language drama follows the lives of a group of students who's high school becomes ground zero for a terrifying new zombie virus outbreak.

One by one, the students are bitten by their fellow students and turned into zombies themselves - making for hugely gory viewing.

But who survives the outbreak? Here's what happens at the end...

**Major spoilers for All Of Us Are Dead season one ahead**

Who dies in All Of Us Are Dead?

The only surviving students at Hyosan High School in the final episode are On-jo (played by Park Ji-hoo), Su-hyeok (Park Solomon), Ha-ri (Ha Seung-ri), Dae-su (Im Jae-hyuk), Hyo-ryung (Kim Bo-yoon), and Mi-jin (Lee Eun-saem).

The end of the series sees the students return to the site several months later after spotting lit fires around the school. On-jo is convinced that this could mean their fellow student and former class president Nam-ra is still alive.

She decides to go back to the school to investigate, and is joined by her fellow surviving students. Their theory is confirmed when they arrive, and Nam-ra emerges out of the building to say goodbye to her friends.

Unlike most of the zombie victims, Nam-ra has retained her personality and memories, but she feels unable to rejoin society.

Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead?

Netflix hasn't yet confirmed either way, but the streaming service usually waits until a series has been up for a few weeks before confirming season two. We'll be sure to update this article when we know.

