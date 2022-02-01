Who plays Cheong San in All Of Us Are Dead?

Who Plays Cheong-San In All Of Us Are Dead?
Who Plays Cheong-San In All Of Us Are Dead? Picture: Instagram/@yooncy1
Yoon Chan-young is the actor who plays Lee Cheong-san in Netflix series All Of Us Are Dead - here's your need-to-know on him.

If you're searching for your next binge watch, look no further than new Netflix horror-drama All Of Us Are Dead.

It follows the lives of a group of teenagers who become trapped in their high school when it becomes ground zero for a new zombie virus outbreak.

One of the main characters is Lee Cheong-san, who is one of the students at the school.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.

All Of Us Are Dead is streaming on Netflix now
All Of Us Are Dead is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Who is Yoon Chan-young?

Yoon Chan-young, 20, is an actor from South Korea.

He began his career as a child actor, and has appeared in a number of South Korean films and TV shows.

Is Yoon Chan-young on Instagram?

He is! You can join his million followers @yooncy1.

Does Cheong-san die in All Of Us Are Dead?

**Major spoilers ahead**

If you've polished off all 12 episodes of All Of Us Are Dead, you'll be aware that Cheong-san does appear to die at the end of the series.

Cheong-san is bitten by Gwi-nam, and he then attempts to save his friends by distracting the zombies and luring then into falling down a hole after realising his fate.

It is then revealed that Gwi-nam survived, and the pair fight until the bombs are dropped.

Choeng-san is seen lying among the zombies covered in ash, meaning it is possible he's dead. We don't know for sure, however, and it's likely we'll find out in season two if the show is renewed.

