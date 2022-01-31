Who is Lee Yoo-Mi? Get to know the Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead star

31 January 2022

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

All of Us Are Dead cast: Lee Yoo-Mi plays Na Yeon in new Netflix series All of Us Are Dead, and she also previously appeared in Squid Game. Find out her age, Instagram and other TV work...

If you've watched Squid Game 12 times and are looking for your next horror fix, All of Us Are Dead has come along to answer your prayers.

The Netflix series follows the lives of a group of teenagers who get trapped in their high school during a zombie apocalypse. It's proved hugely popular since it was released earlier this month, and has shot up the charts of the streaming service.

Fans of the show may recognise the actor who plays lead character Na Yeon, as she also had a role in Squid Game.

Here's your need-to-know on her...

Lee Yoo-mi plays Na Yeon in All of Us Are Dead
Lee Yoo-mi plays Na Yeon in All of Us Are Dead. Picture: Netflix

Who is Lee Yoo-mi?

Lee Yoo-mi, 27, is a South Korean actress.

She plays Na Yeon, who is a wealthy and stuck up student at the school.

Speaking previously about her character, Lee Yoo-mi said: "I really can’t wait to show you my character Na Yeon, and I know that a lot of you might hate the character and hate me for the character, but going forward, and because of that, I wish I could present you maybe a lovely character that’s endearing."

Who did Lee Yoo-Mi play in Squid Game?

Lee Yoo-Mi previously starred in Squid Game
Lee Yoo-Mi previously starred in Squid Game. Picture: Instagram/Lee Yoo-Mi

Lee Yoo-Mi played Ji-yeong in Squid Game, and her character shattered all of our hearts after her incredible sacrifice for Kang Sae-byeok.

The two players were paired up in the marble game, and they were told that only the winner would survive. After hearing Kany Sae-byeok's story, Ji-yeong decides to sacrifice herself to save her in one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the show.

Is Lee Yoo-Mi on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @leeyoum262.

