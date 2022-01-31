Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix?

31 January 2022, 16:12

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

All Of Us Are Dead season two: will there be a second series of the Korean thriller on Netflix? Here's what we know...

If you're looking for your next Netflix binge watch, we seriously recommend getting started with All Of Us Are Dead.

The Korean-language thriller, which stars Park Ji-hu, Chan-young, and Yi hyun, is set in a high school that becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. It's proved hugely popular, and has shot up the Netflix charts since it was released in late January.

If you've just polished off all 12 episodes in one sitting (no judgement...), we're guessing you're on the edge of your seat waiting for news of season two.

Here's what we know...

All Of Us Are Dead centres around a zombie virus outbreak
Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead?

Sadly, we don't yet have confirmation on whether there will be a season two - as the series has only been up a few days.

Netflix tend to wait until a show has been live for a few weeks before confirming either way, and we'll be sure to update this article when they do.

All Of Us Are Dead is proving hugely popular with viewers, so it does look hopeful that it will be renewed for season two.

When will season two of All Of Us Are Dead be released?

Season two of All Of Us Are Dead hasn't yet been confirmed
As we don't yet know if there will be a season two, we don't know when it might be released.

If it is given the green light, it is likely that fans will have to wait a little while for new episodes, and the earliest feasible date would likely be 2023.

How can I watch All Of Us Are Dead?

All 12 episodes of season one are available to watch on Netflix.

