Chicken Run sequel title announced by Netflix

21 January 2022, 09:45

Chicken Run is officially returning for a sequel
Chicken Run is officially returning for a sequel. Picture: Netflix

Netflix have finally given an update on the release of Chicken Run 2.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chicken Run is officially returning for a sequel next year, Netflix has announced.

The new film will be called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and it will be released on the streaming service some time in 2023.

Posting a photo of the new film to Instagram, Netflix wrote: "The CHICKEN RUN sequel is coming, and it's called... CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET. Hatching only on Netflix in 2023.

"Starring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi & Bella Ramsey, DAWN OF THE NUGGET revisits your favourite chickens Ginger and Rocky, plus a whole coop of new friends."

The photo shows a chick hatching from an egg, so it appears Ginger and Rocky could be about to become parents.

The original Chicken Run was released in 2000, and followed the lives of a group of chickens attempting to escape from a farm.

Chicken Run was released in 2000
Chicken Run was released in 2000. Picture: Netflix

The iconic film is hugely popular, and the sequel announcement was met with widespread praise from fans.

One person wrote: "this is so random 😭 but i love it", and another added: "OHMYYYYYYY".

We don't yet know what date the new film will be released, but watch this space...

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Masked Singer fans think they know who Panda is

The Masked Singer fans 'rumble' Panda with new Neighbours theory
Nathan has said that once couple saw each other after the series finished filming

Too Hot To Handle's Nathan hints one couple stayed together after the show
Sir Lenny Henry, Simon Merrells and Markella Kavenagh are among the cast of The Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power TV series cast revealed

Toby Kirkup sadly passed away last year

A look back at the late Emmerdale star Toby Kirkup's acting career
Who is Too Hot To Handle's Olga?

Who is Olga from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has blocked Joe Swash on Instagram

Stacey Solomon explains why she had to block Joe Swash on Instagram

Celebrities

Meatloaf has sadly passed away

Meat Loaf dead: Singer dies aged 74 with wife by his side

Celebrities

Adele shared a tearful video to Instagram

Adele in tears as she's forced to postpone entire Las Vegas residency

Celebrities

Is your partner a super snorer? Well, this might be your chance to bag a bunch of free sleep goodies

Terrible snorers can now get paid £1,000 to test sleep products

Lifestyle

The Heart team picks lovely things to eat, buy and do this month....

Lust List January 2022: Luxurious self-care treats, homeware, snacks and more

Shopping

A woman praised her son for swearing in the supermarket

Mum praises 12-year-old son for swearing at elderly woman in the supermarket

Lifestyle

Harry and Beaux became very close during Too Hot To Handle

Are Harry and Beaux from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Ricky Gervais and Anti have a very special bond

Heartwarming moment After Life dog cries as Ricky Gervais talks about his death
Who is Truth?

Who is Truth from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

The BOSH! boys have revealed their tips for going vegan

Easy tips for going vegan this year from the BOSH! boys

Lifestyle

The EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars who are related

All the EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars you didn't know were related
Primark is launching a brand-new website

Primark shares date for new website launch in major shopping update

Lifestyle

JLS spill the tea

JLS play Spill The Tea and share secrets from the band's WhatsApp group
All you need are a few bits of kit to get your home gym up and running

Best workout equipment for creating a home gym

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning