Chicken Run sequel title announced by Netflix

Chicken Run is officially returning for a sequel. Picture: Netflix

Netflix have finally given an update on the release of Chicken Run 2.

Chicken Run is officially returning for a sequel next year, Netflix has announced.

The new film will be called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and it will be released on the streaming service some time in 2023.

Posting a photo of the new film to Instagram, Netflix wrote: "The CHICKEN RUN sequel is coming, and it's called... CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET. Hatching only on Netflix in 2023.

"Starring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi & Bella Ramsey, DAWN OF THE NUGGET revisits your favourite chickens Ginger and Rocky, plus a whole coop of new friends."

The photo shows a chick hatching from an egg, so it appears Ginger and Rocky could be about to become parents.

The original Chicken Run was released in 2000, and followed the lives of a group of chickens attempting to escape from a farm.

Chicken Run was released in 2000. Picture: Netflix

The iconic film is hugely popular, and the sequel announcement was met with widespread praise from fans.

One person wrote: "this is so random 😭 but i love it", and another added: "OHMYYYYYYY".

We don't yet know what date the new film will be released, but watch this space...