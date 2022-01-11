Emily in Paris renewed for seasons three and four by Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Netflix have officially confirmed that there will be at least two more seasons of Emily in Paris.

**Warning: spoilers for Emily in Paris season two ahead**

Emily in Paris is officially returning for not one, but two, more seasons, and we are très, très excited.

Netflix confirmed the news last night, revealing that they have commissioned the hit series for series three and four.

"Say bonjour to 3 & 4!", a tweet from Netflix's official account read. "EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons."

Will we finally find out who Emily ends up with? Picture: Netflix

The series stars Lily Collins in the title role, and tells the story of a young woman who moves to France to work at a marketing firm called Savoir - despite not speaking any French.

Season two saw her continue her attempts to win over her new colleagues, while also delving further into the love triangle with her hunky neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his on-off girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat).

The end of the series saw a major cliffhanger, after Emily was offered the chance to leave Savoir and start at a new company with her colleagues. This would mean she'd stay in Paris indefinitely, rather than a year as originally planned.

Emily in Paris has been renewed for two more seasons. Picture: Netflix

The finale also saw Gabriel and Camille get back together, while Emily considered her relationship with newcomer Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

We don't yet have word on when season three will arrive to answer all our burning questions (who will Emily choose? Will she stay in Paris? And can Sylvie *please* get her own spin-off?), but watch this space....