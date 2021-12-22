Who plays Alfie in Emily in Paris? Get to know Lucien Laviscount

22 December 2021, 10:30 | Updated: 22 December 2021, 10:50

Get to know Emily in Paris newcomer Lucien
Get to know Emily in Paris newcomer Lucien. Picture: Instagram/Alamy/Netflix

Who is Lucien Laviscount, how old is he, does he have a partner, and what else has he been in?

Emily in Paris is *finally* back for season two, and the new series features a new face among the original cast we know and love.

Lucien Laviscount plays a British new character called Alfie, who has also moved to to Paris for work. He and Emily meet at French class, and quickly becomes her newest love interest.

You may recognise Lucien from his work in a number of other British TV shows - here's your need-to-know on the actor...

Lucien plays Alfie in Emily in Paris season two
Lucien plays Alfie in Emily in Paris season two. Picture: Netflix

Who is Lucien Laviscount?

Lucien, 29, is an actor from Burnley, England. He rose to fame in 2007 after appearing in BBC's Grange Hill, and he later had roles in ITV's Coronation Street (2009), and BBC's Waterloo Road (2010-11).

In 2011, he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother alongside Kerry Katona, Jedward, and Amy Childs.

It was announced earlier this year that he had joined the cast of Emily in Paris, playing new character Alfie.

Speaking to Heart ahead of the release of season two, he opened up about his incredible experience of filming in Paris.

He said: "It was my first time in Paris, I’d never been to Paris before. It was summer time, it was my birthday week, and every one of the cast came out and made me feel so welcome. Paris is like a museum with the roof taken off, it really is a beautiful place, and I was so fortunate to be there and working. It was magical from the beginning to end."

Lucien has appeared in popular British shows like Corrie and Waterloo Road
Lucien has appeared in popular British shows like Corrie and Waterloo Road. Picture: Alamy

Does Lucien Laviscount have a partner?

It is not known whether Lucien is dating anyone, but he was linked with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson last month after pictures emerged of them appearing to look close on a night out in London.

Is Lucien Laviscount on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @its_lucien.

