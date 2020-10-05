Where can you buy Emily's phone case from Emily in Paris?

5 October 2020, 16:33

Where can you buy the phone case from Emily in Paris?
Where can you buy the phone case from Emily in Paris? Picture: Netflix/Amazon

Everyone has been obsessing over Emily's incredible phone case from Netflix show Emily in Paris - here's where you can buy it.

Emily in Paris has just dropped on Netflix, and you can bet that it's about to become your new Netflix obsession.

It tells the story of a woman from Chicago named Emily, who moves to Paris after being offered her dream job at a marketing firm.

Read more: Will there be a season two of Netflix's Emily in Paris?

And it's not just the beautiful Parisian scenery and incredible fashion that viewers are obsessing over - many have been left wondering where you can buy her gorgeous phone case.

The vintage camera-style phone case is very visible throughout the show, and has got alot of viewers talking.

Everyone's been obsessing over Emily's iPhone case
Everyone's been obsessing over Emily's iPhone case. Picture: Netflix

Emily's iPhone features a case that looks like a retro camera, and is complete with a decorative lens and shoulder strap.

And the good news is the case is available to buy on Amazon - and it's surprisingly affordable.

It was made by a brand called Awsaccy, and is currently retailing at $10.99 (£8.47).

You can buy the phone case on Amazon here

Lily Collins recently opened up to Vanity Fair about getting into character for the show, saying: "I didn't want to model her specifically on one person but more the attributes and characteristics of the women that I surround myself with, who I love, and make her kind of an amalgamation of all of those women.

Read more: Phillip Schofield left red faced after caller accuses him of snubbing young daughter

You can buy the phone case on Amazon
You can buy the phone case on Amazon. Picture: Amazon

"I’m very much a product of the people I surround myself with sometimes. . .I wanted every young woman to be able to look at Emily and go, ‘Oh, there’s a part of me in her." And so, I didn't want to model her specifically on one person."

And speaking about the possibility of a second season, she added: "I would love nothing more than to be able to go back to Paris and do [a new season]."

"There were so many situations that we were like: 'Okay, write that down. That’s going to happen in season two.'

"Also, there were many experiences where we were like: ‘Does Emily go abroad? Do you think Emily takes the Eurostar and hops out and goes to Belgium or she goes to London?'

"That would be so much fun...I’m like: ‘Darren [Star], there are so many opportunities to just travel internationally when you’re here.'"

NOW READ:

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' voices heard for the first time in video with Sir David Attenborough

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Will there be an Emily in Paris season two?

Will there be a season two of Netflix's Emily in Paris?

Phillip Schofield was called out by a Spin To Win caller

Phillip Schofield left red faced after caller accuses him of snubbing young daughter

This Morning

Donald Fear was crowned winner last month

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner Donald Fear bombarded by DMs asking for money
Chef Joseph has a special connection to This Morning's Holly Willoughby

Who is This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Carey? And how does he know Holly Willoughby?
Holly Willoughby's dress is rented from Hurr

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral dress rented from Hurr

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The candid mum said she feels like she has lost her identity since having children

Mum-of-two admits she wishes she didn't have children as life was 'better' before them

Lifestyle

The NHS track and trace app was launched in September

How does the NHS Track and Trace app work? And how do they contact you? Important questions answered

News

The toe-curling story was told on The Graham Norton Show (stock images)

Groom uses wedding speech to name and shame eight guests wife cheated with

Lifestyle

Bim's takeaway have been fined £1,000 for breaking curfew rules

Takeaway fined £1,000 for serving customer four minutes after 10pm curfew

News

Try something different for Vodka Day 2020

Vodka cocktails and bottles to make and enjoy at home

Food & Health