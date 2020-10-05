Where can you buy Emily's phone case from Emily in Paris?

Where can you buy the phone case from Emily in Paris? Picture: Netflix/Amazon

Everyone has been obsessing over Emily's incredible phone case from Netflix show Emily in Paris - here's where you can buy it.

Emily in Paris has just dropped on Netflix, and you can bet that it's about to become your new Netflix obsession.

It tells the story of a woman from Chicago named Emily, who moves to Paris after being offered her dream job at a marketing firm.

And it's not just the beautiful Parisian scenery and incredible fashion that viewers are obsessing over - many have been left wondering where you can buy her gorgeous phone case.

The vintage camera-style phone case is very visible throughout the show, and has got alot of viewers talking.

Everyone's been obsessing over Emily's iPhone case. Picture: Netflix

Emily's iPhone features a case that looks like a retro camera, and is complete with a decorative lens and shoulder strap.

And the good news is the case is available to buy on Amazon - and it's surprisingly affordable.

It was made by a brand called Awsaccy, and is currently retailing at $10.99 (£8.47).

You can buy the phone case on Amazon here

Lily Collins recently opened up to Vanity Fair about getting into character for the show, saying: "I didn't want to model her specifically on one person but more the attributes and characteristics of the women that I surround myself with, who I love, and make her kind of an amalgamation of all of those women.

You can buy the phone case on Amazon. Picture: Amazon

"I’m very much a product of the people I surround myself with sometimes. . .I wanted every young woman to be able to look at Emily and go, ‘Oh, there’s a part of me in her." And so, I didn't want to model her specifically on one person."

And speaking about the possibility of a second season, she added: "I would love nothing more than to be able to go back to Paris and do [a new season]."

"There were so many situations that we were like: 'Okay, write that down. That’s going to happen in season two.'

"Also, there were many experiences where we were like: ‘Does Emily go abroad? Do you think Emily takes the Eurostar and hops out and goes to Belgium or she goes to London?'

"That would be so much fun...I’m like: ‘Darren [Star], there are so many opportunities to just travel internationally when you’re here.'"

